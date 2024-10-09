Destruction of Kakhovka HPP: Ukraine counts on the Netherlands to help prepare a master plan for community water infrastructure

Ukraine is interested in attracting the globally recognized experience of the Netherlands in urban planning and development of water infrastructure in communities. This was stated by Oleksiy Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, at a meeting with Erika Schouten, Special Representative of the Netherlands for Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the agency.

The agency noted that Ukraine is counting on assistance in preparing a master plan for the water infrastructure of communities affected by the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP.

The Minister thanked the representative of the Netherlands for her strong military and humanitarian support, as well as her effective participation in restoring and strengthening energy security.

A practical example is the cogeneration units provided for the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv, Ladyzhyn, Dobrotvir, Zaporizhzhia, and Kryvyi Rih.