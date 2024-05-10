Unity, resilience and indomitable spirit: how participants are preparing for the race in Ternopil

On Sunday, May 19, the first charity race "RUN 4 VICTORY" will be held in Ternopil, reports UNN.

Details

RUN 4 VICTORY charity races will take place in four cities: Ternopil (May 19), Vinnytsia (June 8), Cherkasy (September), and Ladyzhyn (October). The cost of participation is a donation. Marathoners can choose their own course and run online. During the races, the organizers plan to raise UAH 1.5 million. The funds will be donated to local military units and the municipalities where the marathons will take place.

"This year, MHP and the MHP-Hromadske Charitable Foundation are organizing four charity races in Ukrainian cities. And the Ternopil race is the first one. We have set a goal to raise a total of UAH 1.5 million to cover the needs of military units and territorial defense forces in each city where the races will be held. So, we have an opportunity to demonstrate unity, resilience and indomitable spirit," comments Viktor Koryagin, Director of MHP Western Hub.

The event was organized by MHP, the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation and the Kharaktern sports community.

"I am happy to invite everyone to the charity race in Ternopil. It will be a real sporting event, and we are carefully preparing it now. No matter what level of fitness you have, everyone will find their own course," adds Sergiy Moskalenko, MHP-Buffalo's Land and Property Relations Manager.

One of the marathon participants is 27-year-old Ivan Baumketner. He has been involved in sports since he was 15 and became interested in marathons when he was 18.

"It was hard to start running, especially for the first six months. I often had pain in my back and knees. The body needs time to adapt," Ivan says. During his first runs, he covered a maximum of 4-5 km. Gradually, I began to increase the load to 10 km in one workout," he recalls.

Later, Ivan started participating in marathons. Baumketner works for MHP and says that sport has long been part of their corporate culture.

"This is a running holiday for the whole company. This is how we unite and talk about it. We have a great opportunity to prove ourselves. During the marathon, we can communicate with other people who are interested in this topic," says the athlete.

It is worth noting that last year a charity event "FINE RUN" was held in Ternopil .

"Back then, the city gathered hundreds of participants from all over Ukraine. All the money from the registration fees was spent on the needs of the 105th separate brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Moskalenko said.

Reference

"MHP for Communities is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that was launched in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the regions of hostilities, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.