Unity, resilience and indomitable spirit: how participants are preparing for the race in Ternopil

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85095 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108162 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150974 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154950 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251067 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174297 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165528 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148358 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226295 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Unity, resilience and indomitable spirit: how participants are preparing for the race in Ternopil

Unity, resilience and indomitable spirit: how participants are preparing for the race in Ternopil

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25441 views

On May 19, Ternopil will host the first RUN 4 VICTORY charity race to raise funds for local military units and municipalities, with the goal of raising UAH 1.5 million during four marathons in Ukrainian cities.

On Sunday, May 19, the first charity race "RUN 4 VICTORY" will be held in Ternopil, reports UNN.

Details

RUN 4 VICTORY charity races will take place in four cities: Ternopil (May 19), Vinnytsia (June 8), Cherkasy (September), and Ladyzhyn (October). The cost of participation is a donation. Marathoners can choose their own course and run online. During the races, the organizers plan to raise UAH 1.5 million. The funds will be donated to local military units and the municipalities where the marathons will take place.

"This year, MHP and the MHP-Hromadske Charitable Foundation are organizing four charity races in Ukrainian cities. And the Ternopil race is the first one. We have set a goal to raise a total of UAH 1.5 million to cover the needs of military units and territorial defense forces in each city where the races will be held. So, we have an opportunity to demonstrate unity, resilience and indomitable spirit," comments Viktor Koryagin, Director of MHP Western Hub.

The event was organized by MHP, the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation and the Kharaktern sports community.

"I am happy to invite everyone to the charity race in Ternopil. It will be a real sporting event, and we are carefully preparing it now. No matter what level of fitness you have, everyone will find their own course," adds Sergiy Moskalenko, MHP-Buffalo's Land and Property Relations Manager.

One of the marathon participants is 27-year-old Ivan Baumketner. He has been involved in sports since he was 15 and became interested in marathons when he was 18.

"It was hard to start running, especially for the first six months. I often had pain in my back and knees. The body needs time to adapt," Ivan says. During his first runs, he covered a maximum of 4-5 km. Gradually, I began to increase the load to 10 km in one workout," he recalls.

Later, Ivan started participating in marathons. Baumketner works for MHP and says that sport has long been part of their corporate culture.

"This is a running holiday for the whole company. This is how we unite and talk about it. We have a great opportunity to prove ourselves. During the marathon, we can communicate with other people who are interested in this topic," says the athlete.

It is worth noting that last year a charity event "FINE RUN" was held in Ternopil .

"Back then, the city gathered hundreds of participants from all over Ukraine. All the money from the registration fees was spent on the needs of the 105th separate brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Moskalenko said.

Reference

"MHP for Communities is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that was launched in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the regions of hostilities, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietySports
ladyzhynLadyzhyn
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
ternopilTernopil
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
cherkasyCherkassy

