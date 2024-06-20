Contribution to the overall victory: a charity race in support of the military will be held in Vinnytsia region

On June 30, a charity race will be held in Vinnytsia in support of local military units and Tro of the city, reports UNN.

Details

The charity marathon will be held by the All-Ukrainian Physical Culture and sports society "Kolos" and the sports community "character", within the framework of the race League "RUN 4 VICTORY". The event will take place in Vishensky Park.

The event is organized jointly with the MHP-Hromada charitable foundation, with the support of the Vinnytsia RMA, the city council and partner I-VIN. The collected funds will be transferred to support local military units and Tro of the city.

Everyone can choose a distance of 2, 5, 10, 21 km or join the race online. For the youngest participants, distances of 200, 400 or 800 m are provided. to take part in the marathon, you need to make a voluntary donation. The main goal of the project is to unite the efforts of business and communities in supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We have held similar events before, especially among children of different age categories. We are interested in participating. Every child understands that participating in a charity race is a contribution to a common victory. Our students are actively registering and preparing for the event," says Valery Shvets, head of the Vinnytsia specialized children's and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve in athletics of the VTO VFST "Kolos".

You can register for the event here: https://runstyle.net/events/mhp-vinnytsya/

Vfst "Kolos" was founded more than 70 years ago. Then it was called "Kolkhoznik". Representative offices now operate in every region. The main goal of the organization is to promote the development of physical education and sports in Ukraine. Kolos holds various sports competitions for its members.

"Initially, the focus was on promoting affordable sports in rural areas. The competition program was expanded every year. We are also engaged in the restoration and construction of sports infrastructure," Shvets added.

Kolos has two children's and youth sports schools in Vinnytsia region. Currently, 220 people from 8 to 23 years old are engaged there. To enter institutions, you must pass a probationary period. During this time, trainers evaluate their skills and level of training. Kolos ' students included Olympic champion Natalia Dobrynskaya, Summer Youth Olympic silver medalist Joyce Koba, track and field athlete, World Championship silver medalist and Olympic Games participant Andrey Sokolovsky.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Kolos society has been engaged in volunteering. Humanitarian aid was provided to internally displaced persons, and the track and field arena was turned into a kind of hub.

Subsequently, the society began to hold sports charity tournaments, during which funds were raised for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Now Kolos continues its volunteer activities. All events are held under the slogan "with Ukraine in your heart! With faith in the APU! Together to victory!".

We will add that during the charity races, the organizers plan to raise UAH 1.5 million for the needs of the army. The first marathon in the league of races has already been held in Ternopil. The event was attended by almost 400 adults and 100 children. About 100 more people joined the race online. The organizers collected 260 thousand UAH, and MHP doubled this amount. The funds were transferred to the 105th brigade of the TRO of the city of Ternopil.

The second marathon will be held in Vinnytsia on June 30. Charity races "RUN 4 VICTORY" are also planned to be held in Cherkasy and Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia region.