Contribution to the overall victory: a charity race in support of the military will be held in Vinnytsia region

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10535 views

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 115692 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 121493 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 136358 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 198373 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 238838 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 147241 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370013 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182453 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149787 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 82313 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 114891 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 101494 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19261 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 39927 views
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 115727 views

06:14 AM • 103084 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 121516 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 116443 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 136379 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 6754 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 9704 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14187 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15626 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 20177 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Contribution to the overall victory: a charity race in support of the military will be held in Vinnytsia region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18586 views

A charity race in support of the military will be held in Vinnytsia region.

Contribution to the overall victory: a charity race in support of the military will be held in Vinnytsia region

On June 30, a charity race will be held in Vinnytsia in support of local military units and Tro of the city, reports UNN.

Details

The charity marathon will be held by the All-Ukrainian Physical Culture and sports society "Kolos" and the sports community "character", within the framework of the race League "RUN 4 VICTORY". The event will take place in Vishensky Park.

The event is organized jointly with the MHP-Hromada charitable foundation, with the support of the Vinnytsia RMA, the city council and partner I-VIN. The collected funds will be transferred to support local military units and Tro of the city.

Everyone can choose a distance of 2, 5, 10, 21 km or join the race online. For the youngest participants, distances of 200, 400 or 800 m are provided. to take part in the marathon, you need to make a voluntary donation. The main goal of the project is to unite the efforts of business and communities in supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We have held similar events before, especially among children of different age categories. We are interested in participating. Every child understands that participating in a charity race is a contribution to a common victory. Our students are actively registering and preparing for the event," says Valery Shvets, head of the Vinnytsia specialized children's and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve in athletics of the VTO VFST "Kolos".

You can register for the event here: https://runstyle.net/events/mhp-vinnytsya/

Vfst "Kolos" was founded more than 70 years ago. Then it was called "Kolkhoznik". Representative offices now operate in every region. The main goal of the organization is to promote the development of physical education and sports in Ukraine. Kolos holds various sports competitions for its members.

"Initially, the focus was on promoting affordable sports in rural areas. The competition program was expanded every year. We are also engaged in the restoration and construction of sports infrastructure," Shvets added.

Kolos has two children's and youth sports schools in Vinnytsia region. Currently, 220 people from 8 to 23 years old are engaged there. To enter institutions, you must pass a probationary period. During this time, trainers evaluate their skills and level of training. Kolos ' students included Olympic champion Natalia Dobrynskaya, Summer Youth Olympic silver medalist Joyce Koba, track and field athlete, World Championship silver medalist and Olympic Games participant Andrey Sokolovsky.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Kolos society has been engaged in volunteering. Humanitarian aid was provided to internally displaced persons, and the track and field arena was turned into a kind of hub.

Subsequently, the society began to hold sports charity tournaments, during which funds were raised for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Now Kolos continues its volunteer activities. All events are held under the slogan "with Ukraine in your heart! With faith in the APU! Together to victory!".

We will add that during the charity races, the organizers plan to raise UAH 1.5 million for the needs of the army. The first marathon in the league of races has already been held in Ternopil. The event was attended by almost 400 adults and 100 children. About 100 more people joined the race online. The organizers collected 260 thousand UAH, and MHP doubled this amount. The funds were transferred to the 105th brigade of the TRO of the city of Ternopil.

The second marathon will be held in Vinnytsia on June 30. Charity races "RUN 4 VICTORY" are also planned to be held in Cherkasy and Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia region.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Ladyzhyn
Ukraine
Ternopil
Vinnytsia
Cherkassy
Poland
