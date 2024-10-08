ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Final of the RUN 4 VICTORY quad marathon: over UAH 600 thousand raised to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Final of the RUN 4 VICTORY quad marathon: over UAH 600 thousand raised to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13792 views

The fourth race of the RUN 4 VICTORY series took place in Ladyzhyn, bringing together more than 700 participants. The event raised over UAH 600 thousand to support Ukrainian defenders, continuing the successful series of charity marathons.

On October 6, 2024, Ladyzhyn hosted the fourth race in the RUN 4 VICTORY series of sports events organized by the Kharaktern sports community and the MHP Community Foundation.  The event brought together more than 700 participants. The race was also attended by 13 veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war at different distances. All the money raised from the registration fees went to  support Ukrainian defenders - in total, more than UAH 600 thousand was raised to help the military.

Details

This race was the next stage of a series of events held in different cities of Ukraine, each of which was aimed at supporting our defenders and strengthening community unity. Participants in Ladyzhyn competed on the 10 km, 5 km and 2 km courses, as well as on children's courses. During the sporting event, fairs were held on the town square by the city's education department, the Heritage Center and the village of Basalychivka. Master classes from the NGO "YUNI". Each participant of the race had the opportunity to taste a delicious lunch from the Myasomarket chain and shawarma from Döner Market.

Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Director of the MHP-Hromadske Charitable Foundation, emphasized the importance of such  events: "Each participant of RUN 4 VICTORY makes a contribution to support our defenders. We see how these events unite communities and help us all feel that together we can do more. Today's race in Ladyzhyn was a worthy continuation of this series, and we will not stop there".

Ruslan Volkov, director of the Poultry Complex branch of Vinnytsia Poultry Farm, added: "RUN 4 Victory races are not just sporting events. They are a symbol of our unity and joint struggle for the future of Ukraine. Thanks to the support of our partners and all participants, we continue to move forward and help those who defend our country".

One of the oldest participants in the race was 72-year-old Yakiv Karpenko from the village of Krasnopilka, who covered the 10-kilometer distance. He has been running for 58 years and continues to impress with his endurance. This is not the first time Yakov Karpenko has participated in the RUN 4 VICTORY race, inspiring everyone around him with his example and energy.

"Thank you for organizing such events that motivate people to do sports and give them the opportunity to help the Armed Forces. I am very happy to be part of such an important movement. If my wife approves, I will gladly go to the race in Kyiv," said Yakov Karpenko.

Image

RUN 4 VICTORY races have already been successfully held in Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Ladyzhyn, attracting hundreds of participants and supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine. During the previous stages of the RUN 4 VICTORY quad marathon, we managed to raise more than UAH 1 million 500 thousand to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In Ladyzhyn, the event was also supported by BTU, DTEK, People's Deputy of Ukraine Mykola Kucher,  Regina, Cactus flower shop, Budtsentr-T, EQUILIBRIUM coffee shop, Format stationery store, Kolos, Carlsberg, Gazeta.ua, I-Vin, Ladyzhyn Info, and TAS life.

MHP supported the tour of ANTITELA in the United States, which raised UAH 10 million to support the National Security Service of Ukraine04.10.24, 09:45 • 14638 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
dtekDTEK
prjsc-mhpPrJSC MHP
ladyzhynLadyzhyn
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
ternopilTernopil
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
cherkasyCherkassy
kyivKyiv

