MHP supported the tour of ANTITELA in the United States, which raised UAH 10 million to support the National Security Service of Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 38357 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100473 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162356 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135360 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141639 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138336 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179897 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111991 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170898 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104702 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140086 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139846 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 87664 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107581 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109719 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162356 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179897 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170898 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198321 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187343 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139846 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140086 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145708 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137184 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154139 views
Actual
MHP supported the tour of ANTITELA in the United States, which raised UAH 10 million to support the National Security Service of Ukraine

MHP supported the tour of ANTITELA in the United States, which raised UAH 10 million to support the National Security Service of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14639 views

The band ANTITELA has completed the Culture VS War tour in the United States, raising UAH 10 million for the GUR. The project included a documentary screening, meetings with communities and politicians, and charity auctions.

The second stage of the large-scale international tour of the Culture VS War project with the participation of the Ukrainian band ANTYTILA has ended in the United States. 

The Culture VS War project is a series of documentary stories that demonstrate the truth about the war in Ukraine through the stories of famous artists who joined the ranks of the Armed Forces and cultural figures who are actively volunteering. 

The tour "Culture vs War. Antibodies" tour of the United States was organized by  ANTITELA in partnership with Revived Soldiers Ukraine and United Help Ukraine, on the initiative and with the full support of the Watch Ukrainian! Association, with the support of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation, with the assistance of the Office of the President of Ukraine, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Main Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The first phase of the project was successfully implemented in the UK.

In Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Washington, D.C., the band held open informal meetings with the American and Ukrainian communities. The key moment at each of the events was the screening of the documentary Culture VS War and a long, frank conversation between the musicians and the guests after the screening. The documentary footage of the first months of the full-scale invasion, sincere emotions and personal stories of the band members - soldiers Taras Topolya, Serhiy Vusyk and Dmytro Zholud about their work as paramedics at the front, made a really strong impression on the audience. And the opportunity to talk to the musicians live, sing their favorite hits together, raise difficult and important topics, ask any questions, ask for advice, or simply express their opinions and be heard gave each event its own special meaning.

"Every new endeavor, every new story in which you invest your strength, hopes and expect to get a good, desirable result requires not only a clear goal and the right intention, but also reliable partners on the way. MHP and I immediately, without hesitation, set sail like Captain Cook across the oceans to realize all our goals. And we succeeded. We raised more than two hundred thousand dollars for the needs of the GUR's special units, conducted large-scale information and counter-propaganda work with the American audience, and delivered the necessary messages, including those related to strengthening the Ukrainian economy and removing trade barriers between the two countries.  On behalf of the entire Culture vs War project team, I would like to thank MHP for their support. We share common values and a vision of what is right, so we will continue to work for the common good!"  Taras Topolya, leader of the band ANTITILA, comments.

The guests of the events themselves raised the topic of supporting Ukraine, urging the band members to take decisive action. To lobby for the urgent issues of hundreds of Ukrainian prisoners of war, economic barriers and the chronic slowness of the American government in making decisions. ANTITELA called on the Ukrainian and American communities to influence changes in economic and political aspects that will open up oxygen for powerful military operations in the fight against the enemy.

"The Culture vs. War project is of utmost importance for spreading the truth about Ukraine through art, and its journey to the United States was an important milestone. We saw a strong response from the American audience, which sincerely supports our fight for freedom. The project's cultural events helped draw attention to the horrors of war and demonstrated the strength of the Ukrainian spirit. Our task is not only to fight on the battlefield, but also to convey to the world through art that Ukraine is a country that has the right to peace and a future," commented Yuriy Melnyk, MHP's Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Sustainable Development

Another important task of the American tour in support of the Culture VS War project for ANTIL was to participate in closed-door events with government officials, politicians, diplomats, business owners, philanthropists, public and cultural figures. For example, the Philadelphia City Council held private meetings of honorary consuls and ambassadors of European countries with the band members, and the Consulate General of the Czech Republic in New York organized a private meeting of the musicians with the Consul General and the Czech representative to the United Nations at Bohemian National Hall. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Ukrainian Research Institute, Harvard University invited ANTITEL to talk to scientific and creative intellectuals, and the Washington Capitol willingly opened its doors for the band to talk to senators, members of the Defense, Finance, and State Budgeting Committees during the Ukrainian Action Summit.

In addition to the informational and cultural goal of the American tour as part of the Culture VS War project, there was also a charitable goal - to raise funds for the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. 10,000,000 hryvnias is the total amount of money ANTITELA returned home with to transfer to the needs of the Ukrainian intelligence units operating in the Crimean direction. 600 kg of unique combat trophies were delivered by the Antibody Charitable Foundation to another continent as auction lots to be raffled off among Ukrainian and American guests of the events. For the first time in the United States, a unique artifact of war was sold at auction - an intact and undamaged Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV, which was actively used by the enemy to observe and adjust artillery. In Chicago, this eloquent proof of the skill of Ukrainian soldiers was sold for $15,000!

"Important meetings in support of Ukraine, UAH 10,000,000 raised for the needs of the DIU, high-quality interaction with American politicians and Ukrainian diplomats - all this is a great example of effective cultural diplomacy. Together with our partners, we will continue  to actively develop this area," said Andriy Rizol, producer of the Culture vs War project, Chairman of the Board of the Watch Ukrainian! 

After the American tour, ANTITELA immediately went on a big concert tour of Ukrainian cities, continuing to accumulate funds for the needs of the DIU.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
harvard-universityHarvard University
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
orlan-10Orlan-10
new-york-cityNew York City
united-statesUnited States
chicagoChicago

Contact us about advertising