Winners of the "Time to Act, Ukraine!" contest organized web design training for children in Kyiv Oblast

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 15178 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 104535 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 132478 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132489 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173407 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170497 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278284 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178091 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167068 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148759 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 38136 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100247 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 98813 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 101722 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 15186 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278284 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246574 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231764 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257158 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 18476 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 132478 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104708 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104791 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121021 views
Winners of the "Time to Act, Ukraine!" contest organized web design training for children in Kyiv Oblast

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24406 views

Children in Myronivka are learning web design through a curriculum funded by a grant from the Social Initiatives Competition.

In Myronivka, children are learning web design at the local Center for Children and Youth Creativity. The training became possible thanks to the participation of the center's team in the competition of social initiatives "Time to Act, Ukraine!", UNN reports.

Details

Thus, the center's team upgraded existing laptops and purchased 5 tablets. Thanks to this, hundreds of children have the opportunity to learn web design at the Myronivka Children's and Youth Center. The center's team co-financed the project with local authorities and entrepreneurs.

"Waiting for some patrons to buy the necessary equipment is foolish. It is more effective to realize the problem and the impact on the institution and children if this problem is solved. And then - to develop a project application and find a suitable grant competition to submit it. And believe me, it's a cool experience when you don't wait, you act," the winners of the competition share.

It should be noted that the Time to Act, Ukraine social initiative competition has been held for the fifth year in a row. A record number of applications for participation in the competition was submitted in 2023 - 837. The competition budget is almost UAH 13 million.

The grant competition covers 12 regions of Ukraine. Participation in the competition enables applicants to implement important social improvements in their communities.

Addendum 

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
myronivkaMyronivka
prjsc-mhpPrJSC MHP
ukraineUkraine

