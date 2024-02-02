Winners of the "Time to Act, Ukraine!" contest organized web design training for children in Kyiv Oblast

In Myronivka, children are learning web design at the local Center for Children and Youth Creativity. The training became possible thanks to the participation of the center's team in the competition of social initiatives "Time to Act, Ukraine!", UNN reports.

Thus, the center's team upgraded existing laptops and purchased 5 tablets. Thanks to this, hundreds of children have the opportunity to learn web design at the Myronivka Children's and Youth Center. The center's team co-financed the project with local authorities and entrepreneurs.

"Waiting for some patrons to buy the necessary equipment is foolish. It is more effective to realize the problem and the impact on the institution and children if this problem is solved. And then - to develop a project application and find a suitable grant competition to submit it. And believe me, it's a cool experience when you don't wait, you act," the winners of the competition share.

It should be noted that the Time to Act, Ukraine social initiative competition has been held for the fifth year in a row. A record number of applications for participation in the competition was submitted in 2023 - 837. The competition budget is almost UAH 13 million.

The grant competition covers 12 regions of Ukraine. Participation in the competition enables applicants to implement important social improvements in their communities.

