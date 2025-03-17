Feeling the benefit, investors are betting on Russian bonds ahead of Trump-Putin talks - FT

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 15727 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 105597 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 167957 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105867 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342516 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173306 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144679 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196078 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124791 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108140 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Feeling the benefit, investors are betting on Russian bonds ahead of Trump-Putin talks - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74336 views

Ahead of the Trump-Putin talks, investors are again buying Russian assets, hoping for a softening of sanctions. Hedge funds are exploring how to trade Russian assets and weighing their value.

Feeling the benefit, investors are betting on Russian bonds ahead of Trump-Putin talks - FT

Ahead of a phone call between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, which may provide more specifics on the prospects for ending Russia's hostilities against Ukraine, investors are "ferreting out" a chance and are again buying up Russian assets, hoping for a softening of sanctions.

UNN reports with reference to Financial Times.

Russia's war in Ukraine remains an important geopolitical issue. Ahead of the talks between US President Trump and Russian President Putin, which may clarify the contours of a further ceasefire, investors are increasingly betting on Russian bonds and the ruble, hoping for a "wave of capital" that will later "scoop up" the Russian economy.

G7 discusses Ukraine and maritime shipping: the main focus is on countering Russian aggression and circumventing sanctions with a "shadow fleet"13.03.25, 18:05 • 18916 views

Currently, hedge funds and brokers are exploring how to trade Russian assets and are weighing how likely is a further increase in the value of Russian bonds.

Although it is still difficult for Western funds to make direct bets on Russian assets, some of them are hunting for bonds of Russian companies that were considered almost worthless after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine in 2022. Now these Russian assets are growing in the internal valuations of some investors.

There is definitely some excitement, mostly in the hedge fund environment

- confirms Roger Mark, a fixed income investment analyst at Ninety One investment company.

In a comment to the Financial Times, a Ninety One analyst notes that, as it is, the ruble is still little traded outside of Russia. Russian bonds are mostly closed to foreign institutional investors due to sanctions, as well as their own internal rules.

This year, the ruble has risen by almost a third against the dollar in the hope of ending the three-year full-scale conflict. In addition, investors are weighing Trump's rhetoric regarding Russia.

"This rhetoric is not stable," says Paul McNamara, investment director at GAM, and notes - "this is what you should consider".

But...it's also about lifting sanctions

 - he adds.

Let us remind you

On Tuesday, Trump and Putin intend to hold a telephone conversation regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war. The Kremlin confirmed the preparation of a conversation between Putin and Trump on March 18. The agenda includes "Ukrainian settlement".

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics
