Winners of the "PROgrowth" competition: 281 participants to receive grants for development and training

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate on November 11 and how many queues will be without electricity
Bulgaria strengthens security at Lukoil refinery before state takeover: Russia has already reactedNovember 11, 03:42 AM • 15302 views
Cluster munition of a cruise missile eliminated in Kirovohrad regionPhotoNovember 11, 04:09 AM • 11722 views
Singles' Day, Polish Independence Day, and International Energy Saving Day: what else is celebrated on November 11November 11, 04:30 AM • 9128 views
SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the situation in Pokrovsk: what is happening in the hottest directionPhotoNovember 11, 07:02 AM • 10266 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics09:14 AM • 8190 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 630 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector01:01 PM • 5482 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 75974 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhotoNovember 10, 01:36 PM • 125727 views
UNN Lite
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics09:14 AM • 8310 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 50916 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 125824 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 130414 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 174316 views
Winners of the "PROgrowth" competition: 281 participants to receive grants for development and training

Kyiv • UNN

 • 676 views

The MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation and MHP company announced the winners of the "PROgrowth" grant competition. In 2025, the competition budget increased to UAH 4.3 million, and 281 winners will receive up to UAH 15,000 for professional development and training.

The MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, together with the MHP company, announced the winners of the "PROzrostannya" grant competition, which supports the professional development and training of residents of small villages and towns. In 2025, the competition budget increased almost tenfold, to UAH 4.3 million, UNN reports.

This year, the organizers received 453 applications from residents of 17 communities in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Khmelnytsky, Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Lviv regions. This indicates people's desire to invest time and resources in their education to become a driving force for the development of their communities.

"The 'PROzrostannya' grant competition continues to support local leaders who work for the recovery and development of communities. Thanks to the scaling of the program this year, even more participants will receive grants to realize their potential through training, procurement of necessary equipment for work, and the development of important social initiatives," said Volodymyr Zabela, head of MHP's regional development group.

This year, the expert commission of the competition was headed by:

  • Liudmyla Tobolina — semi-finalist of the Global Teacher Prize 2023, member of the EdEra Educational Council, trainer of the "MriyDiy" Educational Foundation;
    • Volodymyr Zabela — head of MHP's regional development group;
      • Rostyslav Semka — chairman of the board of the Public Organization "Education 360", member of the Youth Leadership Council at the Global Fund for Children, fellow of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Fellowship Program;
        • Oleksandr Pakholiuk — director of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation;

          After the project pitching sessions held in the communities, the competition commission selected 281 winners who will receive up to UAH 15,000 to improve their qualifications, develop skills, and implement innovations in the socio-humanitarian, medical, and cultural-historical spheres.

          Distribution of winners by communities: Bobrytska — 10 winners, Kaharlytska — 20 winners, Kanivska — 20 winners, Korsun-Shevchenkivska — 20 winners, Lipliavska — 10 winners, Myronivska — 20 winners, Petrykivska — 16 winners, Stepanetska — 10 winners, Baryshivska — 20 winners, Borodyanska — 16 winners, Voronkivska — 10 winners, Makarivska — 20 winners, Romenska — 20 winners, Bilohirska — 17 winners, Horodenkivska — 20 winners, Rudkivska — 20 winners, Teofipolska — 12 winners. The full list of winners can be found on the Foundation's website.

          Half of the projects are focused on training and professional development. The other part is on the acquisition of necessary equipment for training and the implementation of social, educational, and cultural projects.

          It should be recalled that "PROzrostannya" is an innovative grant project aimed at developing human potential in communities through supporting individual professional growth and training. The initiative was launched by the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation in August 2024. The program provides grants from UAH 5,000 to UAH 15,000 for training, book publishing, participation in conferences and forums for experience exchange. The competition was first implemented in two pilot communities — Myronivska and Kanivska. At that time, 40 projects were supported, of which 33 concerned training, 6 — equipment procurement, and one — event organization.

          Lilia Podolyak

          Society
          Lviv Oblast
          Khmelnytskyi Oblast
          Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
          Sumy Oblast
          Kyiv Oblast
          Cherkasy Oblast
          Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
          charity
          Myronivka
          Kaniv
          PrJSC MHP
          Rudky
          Borodianka