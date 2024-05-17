The new head of the TCC in Kaniv handed out summonses to the deputies during his meeting with them

At the session of the city council in Kaniv, where the new head of the territorial recruitment center was invited to meet the deputies, representatives of the TCC handed the deputies summonses, UNN reports with reference to the local edition 18000.

According to the mayor of Kaniv, Ihor Renkas, a new military commander arrived at the session. Renkas invited him to meet and introduce him. The CCC Chairman attended the session, which was held in a tense atmosphere. After his introduction, the TCC staff handed out summonses.

Renkas does not say how many deputies were served with summonses and on what basis they were selected.

It should be noted that there are 26 deputies in the Kaniv City Council. According to the mayor, none of them is currently serving in the Armed Forces.

