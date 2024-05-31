Day with family and in the circle of Twin Cities: veterans about mental recovery and the "family cradle of the defender" in Cherkasy region

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 63253 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137993 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143137 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236412 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170965 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163270 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147655 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218393 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112921 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205023 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 61353 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108530 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 43337 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104213 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 38408 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236412 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218393 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205023 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231152 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218396 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 8972 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104213 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108530 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158019 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156818 views
Actual
Day with family and in the circle of Twin Cities: veterans about mental recovery and the "family cradle of the defender" in Cherkasy region

Day with family and in the circle of Twin Cities: veterans about mental recovery and the "family cradle of the defender" in Cherkasy region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17567 views

Military personnel, veterans and their families attended the event "family cradle of the defender" in the village of Melniki, Cherkasy region, to recover, relax and socialize, taking part in such activities as baking bread, modeling jugs and making motanok dolls.

Military personnel and veterans with their families came to the village of Melniki in Cherkasy region to recover, relax with their families, meet and communicate with their twin cities. At the event "Family cradle of the Defender", participants baked bread in the oven, sculpted jugs, made motank dolls, reports UNN.

On  "family cradle of the defender" veteran Borislav Bedarev from the village of Leski, Cherkasy region, met with his brothers. In August 2022, he left work abroad to defend his country from the enemy in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.  in one of the battles as part of the 95th Brigade in Kremennaya, he was seriously wounded. After returning from the war and rehabilitation, he was looking for a Job – and MHP offered him a position in one of the divisions in Cherkasy.

"For me, the defender's family cradle is about recovery and rebooting. Such projects are important for people who return from the front, their families and those who are waiting," says Borislav Bedarev, a veteran.

Among the visitors is veteran Serhiy Goldysh from Kaniv region, a participant in the Anti – Terrorist Operation. Under contract, he served in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2013. He took part in military operations in the area of the settlements of Marinka, Gorlovka, Grabovskoye, Peski. In August 2014, he was captured, where he lost almost all his teeth.

"It's somehow easier and easier among your own people. Alexander Voskoboynik, director of MHP-Urozhay, invited me here. Actually, on his initiative, I had prosthetics of the teeth that I lost in captivity," says Sergey Goldysh, a veteran.

This is the second time that the territory of Kholodny Yar, initiated by the director of MHP-Urozhay Alexander Voskoboynik and supported by the MHP – Hromada Charitable Foundation and the NGO Patriots of the native land – Ukraine, has become a space for communication between military personnel, veterans and their families.

"This is the second time we have held an event in this format. Our goal remains unchanged-to restore a sense of unity, closeness and integrity  to the families of military personnel and veterans who have not seen each other for a long time, have experienced stress and upheaval. When a family performs the same task together, that's when positive emotions are revived, mental health is restored, and a reboot occurs. I am sure that our team managed to do this as much as possible," says Alexander Voskoboynik, director of MHP – Urozhay.

This year's event was held within the framework of the MHP near program, which includes medical examination, treatment and rehabilitation, legal and psychological support, social  reintegration and professional adaptation of defenders.

"The MHP near program is a comprehensive and large-scale one, concentrated in thirteen regions of Ukraine, where our foundation actually operates. We understand that when our veterans return home to their families, to work, and to the community, it is important to create conditions and opportunities for them to find themselves in civilian life and feel supported. And just such events as the" family cradle of the defender" contribute to the mental recovery of our veterans and veterans, "says Tatiana Volochay, director of the MHP – Hromada charity foundation.

Participants of the" family cradle of the defender "also joined the fundraising campaign in support of the 93rd OMB"Kholodny Yar". The groups "Krutoy Zamis" and "Kozak System"performed a charity concert for the defenders and their families.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Society
kanivKaniv
horlivkaHorlivka
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising