Day with family and in the circle of Twin Cities: veterans about mental recovery and the "family cradle of the defender" in Cherkasy region

Military personnel and veterans with their families came to the village of Melniki in Cherkasy region to recover, relax with their families, meet and communicate with their twin cities. At the event "Family cradle of the Defender", participants baked bread in the oven, sculpted jugs, made motank dolls, reports UNN.

On "family cradle of the defender" veteran Borislav Bedarev from the village of Leski, Cherkasy region, met with his brothers. In August 2022, he left work abroad to defend his country from the enemy in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. in one of the battles as part of the 95th Brigade in Kremennaya, he was seriously wounded. After returning from the war and rehabilitation, he was looking for a Job – and MHP offered him a position in one of the divisions in Cherkasy.

"For me, the defender's family cradle is about recovery and rebooting. Such projects are important for people who return from the front, their families and those who are waiting," says Borislav Bedarev, a veteran.

Among the visitors is veteran Serhiy Goldysh from Kaniv region, a participant in the Anti – Terrorist Operation. Under contract, he served in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2013. He took part in military operations in the area of the settlements of Marinka, Gorlovka, Grabovskoye, Peski. In August 2014, he was captured, where he lost almost all his teeth.

"It's somehow easier and easier among your own people. Alexander Voskoboynik, director of MHP-Urozhay, invited me here. Actually, on his initiative, I had prosthetics of the teeth that I lost in captivity," says Sergey Goldysh, a veteran.

This is the second time that the territory of Kholodny Yar, initiated by the director of MHP-Urozhay Alexander Voskoboynik and supported by the MHP – Hromada Charitable Foundation and the NGO Patriots of the native land – Ukraine, has become a space for communication between military personnel, veterans and their families.

"This is the second time we have held an event in this format. Our goal remains unchanged-to restore a sense of unity, closeness and integrity to the families of military personnel and veterans who have not seen each other for a long time, have experienced stress and upheaval. When a family performs the same task together, that's when positive emotions are revived, mental health is restored, and a reboot occurs. I am sure that our team managed to do this as much as possible," says Alexander Voskoboynik, director of MHP – Urozhay.

This year's event was held within the framework of the MHP near program, which includes medical examination, treatment and rehabilitation, legal and psychological support, social reintegration and professional adaptation of defenders.

"The MHP near program is a comprehensive and large-scale one, concentrated in thirteen regions of Ukraine, where our foundation actually operates. We understand that when our veterans return home to their families, to work, and to the community, it is important to create conditions and opportunities for them to find themselves in civilian life and feel supported. And just such events as the" family cradle of the defender" contribute to the mental recovery of our veterans and veterans, "says Tatiana Volochay, director of the MHP – Hromada charity foundation.

Participants of the" family cradle of the defender "also joined the fundraising campaign in support of the 93rd OMB"Kholodny Yar". The groups "Krutoy Zamis" and "Kozak System"performed a charity concert for the defenders and their families.