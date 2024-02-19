Weather station, wind turbine, flower clock: the winners of the "Time to Act, Kanivshchyna!" contest have set up a geographical playground on the site of a vacant lot

In Kaniv, Cherkasy region, a real geographical playground has appeared on the site of a wasteland. This was reported by the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation, UNN reports.

Details

The project was implemented by the team of the Taras Shevchenko Kaniv Secondary School No. 1.

"The school team literally saw an opportunity... in a vacant lot not far from the school. By bringing together teachers and technical staff, students and parents, benefactors and partners, they created an open-air nature and ecology center on the territory that had been unused for years," MHP Community said.

Now, the former wasteland is a real geographical playground with devices for researching and measuring natural phenomena: a weather station, a rain gauge, a wind generator, a relaxation path, a flower clock, and even a demonstration model of a river. The school activists implemented this initiative thanks to our contest "Time to Act, Kanivshchyna!" and the support of the Education Department of the Kaniv City Council.

"We are pleased that from now on, lessons in natural sciences, excursions and interesting leisure activities will be held here," the statement said.

Help

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the regions of hostilities, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.