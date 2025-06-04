$41.640.02
"Movement for Life": charity run in Kanev raised over UAH 300,000 for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 572 views

A charity run in Kanev raised over UAH 300,000 for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Movement for Life": charity run in Kanev raised over UAH 300,000 for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On Sunday, June 1, a charity bike ride "Movement for Life" took place in Kanev. It was held on the initiative of "MHP-Logistics" and with the support of the "MHP-Hromada" Charitable Foundation and Myronivska Poultry Farm, reports UNN.

Details

The event was also combined with the events of the Kanev City Council to mark the beginning of summer and holidays.

The purpose of the bike ride is to support Ukrainian defenders, namely the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after General Khorunzhy Marko Bezruchko. During the event, the military congratulated the participants of the bike race and thanked them for the initiative. At the opening ceremony, the organizers also handed over 6 Mavic 3 Pro drones to them within the framework of the "MHP Poruch" support program for the military, veterans and their families.

"We launched the "Movement for Life" initiative last year and it was held for the company's employees for the first time. Then we raised funds to support our military colleagues from "MHP-Logistics". This year we decided to scale the event and chose an even more ambitious goal - to help the 110th Brigade of the Armed Forces. For this, we have united the efforts of the MHP team and the Kanev community, because together we are even more powerful and our help to the defenders of Ukraine will be even greater," comments Oleg Parischkura, Head of the Regional Center "MHP-Logistics", Kanev.

Oleg Parischkura, Head of the Regional Logistics Center, Kanev
Oleg Parischkura, Head of the Regional Logistics Center, Kanev

151 cyclists took part in the race, including employees of MHP enterprises and residents of the city. Together they covered a distance of 18 km.

The warm-up before the start was conducted by Petro Usenko, a veteran of Myronivska Poultry Farm, who also joined the bike race.

The warm-up was conducted by Petro Usenko, a veteran from Myroinvska Poultry Farm
The warm-up was conducted by Petro Usenko, a veteran from Myroinvska Poultry Farm

On the same day, a charity fair from MHP employees, an auction with lots from the military, a bicycle raffle and many other activities for families and children also took place on the embankment. All in order to collect as many donations as possible for the Armed Forces.

The goal was achieved. As a result, more than UAH 300,000 was collected, which will be used to meet the needs of the military.

"I always try to join the company's sports initiatives, because I have been involved in sports almost all my life. In particular, I love cycling, I love to ride, so my wife and I decided to join the bike ride in Kanev. However, first of all, the main motivation for us, as for all participants, is to help the Ukrainian military who are defending Ukraine. Therefore, I am grateful to everyone who joined this large-scale charity event, because it is a powerful manifestation of the unity of business, the public sector, the community and local self-government bodies. And only in unity can we, Ukrainians, win and achieve our goals," comments Oleksandr Pakholiuk, Director of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation.

The winners of the bike ride were:

  • 1st place - Viktor Zyumenko, a resident of the Kanev community, received a charging station as a gift;
    • 2nd place - Vitaliy Nastenko, a resident of the Kanev community, received an air grill as a gift;
      • 3rd place - Andriy Pavliuk, an employee of MHP-Logistics, received a tent as a gift.

        And Oleksandr Chabaniuk won a bicycle in a raffle among participants and donors of the bike ride.

        Reference

        "MHP Poruch" is a program of individual support and comprehensive support for the military, veterans and their families. It is aimed at employees and residents of communities where MHP enterprises are present. The program supports the military, veterans and their families during service and after returning from the war: humanitarian aid to military units; medical examinations, treatment and rehabilitation; legal and psychological support; social reintegration; professional adaptation and inclusive sports events.

        "MHP-Hromada" is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its activities in 2015. Its main mission is the integrated development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in combat zones, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, and people who have been left without homes and livelihoods due to the war.

        Lilia Podolyak

        Lilia Podolyak

        Society
        Kaniv
        PrJSC MHP
        DJI Mavic
        Ukraine
