65-year-old pensioner beaten by TCC employees, but police did not open a case: what the court decided

$41.710.05
47.750.40
ukenru
09:01 AM • 3856 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 20273 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 54414 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
04:30 AM • 60703 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 39117 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 79845 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 80124 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 144702 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 82751 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 83506 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
50%
747mm
Popular news
Ukraine builds large-scale fortifications to deter Russia's summer offensive - WSJAugust 1, 01:59 AM • 33107 views
"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption schemePhotoAugust 1, 02:48 AM • 43735 views
Ozzy Osbourne buried in the garden of his mansion in EnglandPhoto04:23 AM • 31569 views
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruitsPhoto06:16 AM • 32342 views
Due to sanctions, Rosatom can no longer build power units on its own - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation06:38 AM • 14509 views
Publications
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruitsPhoto06:16 AM • 32805 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 54357 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo04:30 AM • 60645 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 73726 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 79809 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Denys Shmyhal
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Kyiv Oblast
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 29348 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 73783 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 148815 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 208457 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 262698 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The Washington Post
Instagram
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

65-year-old pensioner beaten by TCC employees, but police did not open a case: what the court decided

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

A 65-year-old man was forcibly detained and beaten by TCC employees in Kaniv. The court refused to open criminal proceedings due to missed deadlines for filing the application.

65-year-old pensioner beaten by TCC employees, but police did not open a case: what the court decided

In Kaniv, Cherkasy region, a 65-year-old man was forcibly detained, beaten, and taken to the TCC, despite his age, which exempts him from mobilization. The man was unable to initiate criminal proceedings due to missed deadlines for filing a complaint. The Court of Appeal refused to reinstate the deadline, not recognizing the stated reasons as valid, UNN writes with reference to judicial registry data.

Details

On March 20, 2025, he was stopped by unknown men. They introduced themselves as employees of the TCC and SP and demanded documents for identification and confirmation of military registration. Since the man did not have documents with him, he offered to call the police for identification. However, instead of law enforcement officers, more TCC representatives arrived at the scene.

After a brief dialogue, the man was punched in the face and torso, then forcibly put into a car and, as stated, brought to the TCC building. He was held there until his age was determined, which, as it turned out, already exceeded the mobilization threshold - 60 years.

The next day, his health significantly deteriorated, and he went to the emergency department of KNP "Kanivska BL", where he was examined by the on-duty doctor and hospitalized for treatment. Full diagnosis: TBI, concussion, cephalalgic, anxiety-asthenic syndromes. Situational arterial hypertension. Lacerated wound of the hairy part of the head in the parietal region on the left. Traumatic cervicocranialgia. Superficial chest injury (contusion) on the left. He was hospitalized until 27.03.2025

- the document states. 

Only on May 7, after a relative recovery, he contacted the police with a crime report. Although the report was accepted, criminal proceedings were not opened, and he was not questioned as a victim.

Then the victim appealed to the Smila District Prosecutor's Office, where his appeal was redirected to the Cherkasy Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense. The latter, in turn, stated that it had no authority in this case.

On June 23, Mykhailo filed a complaint with the Kaniv City-District Court regarding the investigator's inaction because the information about the crime was not entered into the ERDR.

However, the court refused to consider the case, stating that the ten-day period for filing a complaint, provided for by Art. 304 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, expired on May 19. With the help of a lawyer, the victim appealed the decision to the Cherkasy Court of Appeal.

He stated that he missed the deadlines due to deteriorating health and a depressed moral state, and also tried to resolve the issue through the police and prosecutor's office, spending time on correspondence and explanations.

However, the appellate instance sided with the first. The judges concluded that there was no objective reason for missing the deadline.

The ruling emphasizes that referring to illness is not a valid reason, as he was able to submit other appeals during this time.

The court also cited the practice of the European Court of Human Rights, in particular the case "Chiricosta and Viola v. Italy", which states the obligation of a party to the proceedings to show due diligence and timely use national legal instruments.

On July 16, the Cherkasy Court of Appeal rejected the appeal and upheld the decision of the court of first instance. 

In Mykolaiv, a man died after jumping from a bridge while fleeing from the TCC - SBI30.07.25, 15:27 • 10831 view

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Cherkasy Oblast
Kaniv
Ukraine