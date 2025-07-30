In Mykolaiv, a man died after jumping from a bridge, trying to escape from a police patrol and employees of the territorial recruitment center and social support. The circumstances of his death are being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports with reference to the SBI.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, on July 30, around 10:00 a.m., a patrol consisting of a district police officer and employees of the Mykolaiv district TCC stopped a man in one of the city's industrial areas to check his registration documents. However, the man immediately began to flee from the patrol towards the pedestrian bridge over the highway, jumped from the bridge, and died.

Attention, photo 18+!!!

The SBI reported that an inspection is being conducted at the scene. Law enforcement officers are establishing the identity of the deceased, questioning the police officer and employees of the RTCK and SP, and also looking for eyewitnesses to the event. Information regarding the possible affiliation of the deceased to one of the military units is also being checked.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out on the grounds of a criminal offense provided for in Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Exceeding authority or official powers by a military official).

Recall

The former head of the capital's TCC received a suspicion for helping the former head of the Kyiv Metro, Viktor Brahinsky, leave the country. He organized the forgery of documents, thanks to which Brahinsky became unfit for military service.