The enemy attacked the Siverskyi and Lyman directions 12 times, trying to advance - OVA

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked 12 times in the Siversky and Lyman directions, trying to advance, in particular in the area of Bilohorivka.

This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, Oleksiy Kharchenko, in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

Twelve times the invaders attacked in the Siversky and Lyman directions, looking for ways to advance. In particular, in the area of Bilohorivka. 199 unmanned aerial vehicles, which the enemy sent to the frontline settlements and fortifications of our Defenders, tried to carry out combat missions. The Russians fired from artillery installations 11 times - the report says.

According to Kharchenko, the situation remains critical. In particular, residents of Lysychansk not only do not have access to basic utilities, not knowing how to prepare for the next winter.

Mobile communication and the Internet are still disabled in the city. Therefore, any communication with emergency services is only possible through a payphone or personal appeal.

The head of the Regional State Administration emphasized that communication with the outside world, in particular with residents of neighboring cities, is impossible via wired communication. In addition, Russia has completed testing of the electronic register of summonses.

Now it should be available, in particular, in the so-called "lnr". The summons will be considered received seven days from the moment of its publication in the register. Every man in the occupied territory, in order not to fall under restrictions, will have to independently check its presence or absence. Persons living in the frontline cities and villages of the occupied Luhansk region do not have such an opportunity, because there is no access to the Internet there. The invaders left them no choice - the report says.

Let us remind you

Earlier it was reported that the Russian army advanced near three settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, in particular near Makiivka, Oleksandropol and Rozlyv. During May 10, 117 combat clashes took place on the front.