Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Most of Lysychansk in Luhansk Oblast remains without water - RMA

Most of Lysychansk in Luhansk Oblast remains without water - RMA

Most of Lysychansk, Luhansk region, remains without water supply, while Russian troops loot in occupied Kreminna and Ukrainian troops hold back the enemy in Bilohorivka amid tense situation.

Most of Lysychansk, Luhansk region, is occupied, Russian military are looting the property of the townspeople in Kreminna, our troops are holding back the enemy in Bilohorivka - the situation is tense. This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .

In Lysychansk, after an unsuccessful attempt to launch the heating system in the fall, the occupiers are not even trying to repair the infrastructure facilities damaged by them during the shelling of the city two years ago,

- the statement said.

Details

In particular, centralized water supply is available only in certain areas of the city, mostly in the southern part of the city. That is, only where the network has survived.

In Kreminna, as in other settlements, the local population complains about the arbitrariness of the Russian military. The latter choose housing for their temporary residence at their own discretion. Regardless of whether the owner is in town or has evacuated.

Many of the Russians do not return from the battlefield, and those who are lucky enough to leave are taking everything they can from their homes. The local occupation administration is unable to take any action.

Addendum

According to the head of the regional military administration, Artem Lysogor, "Russians stormed Bilohorivka eight times yesterday, trying to break into the combat order of Ukrainian units. The situation there is tense".

He added that in the Kupyansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Nevske, Myasozharivka and Tverdokhlibove. The occupants' attempts to advance in the Serebryany Forest were unsuccessful. The Ukrainian military is taking measures to strengthen the front line of defense.

The invaders shelled the de-occupied Nevske and Novolyubivka with multiple rocket launchers. Nevske also suffered from enemy artillery and mortars. As well as Stelmakhivka, Kuzemivka and Makiivka.

Recall

Over the past day, 139 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline, with the most intense fighting in the Pokrovske, Kupyanske and Lyman sectors.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
lysychanskLysychansk

