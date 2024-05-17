Occupants shelled Nevske with a tank - six houses were destroyed, housing in Lysychansk is being rebuilt at their own expense, new investors are not paying the fired miners in the "LPR". This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .

A village located close to the front line came under numerous attacks yesterday. The fire was opened from artillery and a tank. The Russians hit residential areas and logistics routes. Six houses sustained various kinds of damage. There are also damages to households and premises in Novolyubivka, which was also under the occupiers' fire throughout the day. In Makiivka, the invaders attacked with a Grad rocket system while our police were trying to distribute food to local residents. According to preliminary information, no one was injured. The enemy also attacked Stelmakhivka and Kuzemivka with mortars and artillery said the head of Luhansk region Artem Lysogor.

Details

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian troops continue to attack near Myasozharivka and other localities. In some areas, our defenders are taking measures to improve the tactical situation.

In the Liman sector, the occupants tried to break through the Ukrainian defense eight times.

No positions were lost in the course of defensive actions in the Northern sector.

Addendum

At the Belorichenskaya mine, the Russian investor failed to fulfill another promise. Having received the enterprise from the so-called lnr in the absence of competitors, the new owner immediately began to get rid of the disappointing inheritance. He started with staff reductions. The miners and engineering staff were left without jobs, but they were not paid the severance pay and salaries for the past months.

It is also reported that the demonstrative reconstruction in Lysychansk ended with an unsuccessful attempt to turn on centralized heating. Thus, residents of houses located in the area of Krasnaya Street complain about the complete lack of attention of the occupation authorities to the problems of the population. The restoration of housing is carried out exclusively at the expense of the residents of Lysychansk.

