Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 79791 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107091 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149965 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154039 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250297 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174139 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165398 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148330 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225881 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113059 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russian troops shelled Nevske in Luhansk region with a tank, destroying six houses - RMA

Russian troops shelled Nevske in Luhansk region with a tank, destroying six houses - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24668 views

Russian troops shelled Nevske village in Luhansk region with a tank, destroying six houses, housing in Lysychansk is being restored at the residents' own expense, and new investors are not paying the money owed to the fired miners in the "luhansk people's republic".

Occupants shelled Nevske with a tank - six houses were destroyed, housing in Lysychansk is being rebuilt at their own expense, new investors are not paying the fired miners in the "LPR". This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .

A village located close to the front line came under numerous attacks yesterday. The fire was opened from artillery and a tank. The Russians hit residential areas and logistics routes. Six houses sustained various kinds of damage. There are also damages to households and premises in Novolyubivka, which was also under the occupiers' fire throughout the day. In Makiivka, the invaders attacked with a Grad rocket system while our police were trying to distribute food to local residents. According to preliminary information, no one was injured. The enemy also attacked Stelmakhivka and Kuzemivka with mortars and artillery

said the head of Luhansk region Artem Lysogor.

Details

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian troops continue to attack near Myasozharivka and other localities. In some areas, our defenders are taking measures to improve the tactical situation.

In the Liman sector, the occupants tried to break through the Ukrainian defense eight times.

No positions were lost in the course of defensive actions in the Northern sector.

Addendum

At the Belorichenskaya mine, the Russian investor failed to fulfill another promise. Having received the enterprise from the so-called lnr in the absence of competitors, the new owner immediately began to get rid of the disappointing inheritance. He started with staff reductions. The miners and engineering staff were left without jobs, but they were not paid the severance pay and salaries for the past months.

It is also reported that the demonstrative reconstruction in Lysychansk ended with an unsuccessful attempt to turn on centralized heating. Thus, residents of houses located in the area of Krasnaya Street complain about the complete lack of attention of the occupation authorities to the problems of the population. The restoration of housing is carried out exclusively at the expense of the residents of Lysychansk.

ISW: Enemy reconnaissance UAVs can fly deep into Ukrainian rear5/17/24, 9:22 AM • 88144 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
makiivkaMakiivka
lysychanskLysychansk
kupyanskKupyansk

