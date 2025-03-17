In Dnipropetrovsk region, an infrastructure object was damaged by a drone attack
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of an enemy drone attack. The fire engulfed an infrastructure object, causing destruction, and there was no information about casualties.
A fire broke out in Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of an enemy drone attack. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.
Details
According to the information, the fire engulfed an infrastructure object, causing destruction.
There have been no reports of casualties so far.
Details regarding the scale of damage and possible consequences of the event are being clarified.
Remind
Earlier, the Air Force informed about the identified threats in this area.
