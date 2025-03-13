Explosions were heard in Dnipro
Explosions thundered in Dnipro. Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, called on residents to stay in safe places.
Another drone attack on the region.
Stay in safe places
Earlier, the Air Force warned about the activity of enemy tactical aviation in the southern direction.
