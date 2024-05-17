ISW: Enemy reconnaissance UAVs can fly deep into Ukrainian rear

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

ISW: Enemy reconnaissance UAVs can fly deep into Ukrainian rear

ISW: Enemy reconnaissance UAVs can fly deep into Ukrainian rear

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russian troops can conduct reconnaissance with the help of drones in the rear areas of Ukraine due to the lack of air defense in Ukraine.

Russian troops can conduct reconnaissance with the help of drones in the deep rear due to the lack of air defense in Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) writes in its new report , reports UNN

On May 14, the Royal United Services Institute for Defense Studies (RUSI) reported that Ukraine was forced to reduce the supply of anti-aircraft missile systems, which allowed Russian reconnaissance drones to fly freely into the rear areas, in particular over Kharkiv, and optimize the reconnaissance firepower of Russian troops. 

RUSI believes that the decline in the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine is forcing Kyiv to make increasingly difficult decisions between deploying air defense systems on critical infrastructure in the rear areas or on the front lines. 

The Institute for Defense Studies  notes that previously well-equipped Ukrainian forces were able to limit the capabilities of Russian intelligence. 

The report states that Russian forces conducted a large-scale air campaign against Kharkiv as part of their offensive operations in the Kharkiv region  and used precision-guided bombing to enable Russian ground forces to maneuver in the region. 

Russian troops, in particular, used planning bombs for tactical purposes during the capture of Avdiivka. 

Ukrainian forces need Western-supplied air defense interceptors to destroy Russian reconnaissance drones in the rear and on the front and to defeat optimized Russian air defense systems that ensure Russia's tactical success on the front

- ISW indicated. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

