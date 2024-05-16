Russia lacks forces for a strategic breakthrough in Kharkiv region - NATO commander

Russian troops lack the power to achieve a strategic breakthrough in the Kharkiv region. This was stated during a press conference by Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, Voice of America reports, UNN writes.

Details

The Russians do not have the necessary numbers to achieve a strategic breakthrough... Moreover, they do not have the skills and capabilities to do so, to operate on the scale necessary to exploit any breakthrough for strategic advantage - Cavoli emphasized.

The commander of NATO's forces in Europe is confident that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will "hold the line" but acknowledged that the Russians are making some progress, but also suffering some losses.

At the same time, he added that Ukraine should expect a "significant improvement" in the situation with ammunition in the near future.

Recall

The head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, said that the active phase of the Russian border operation in Kharkiv region is underway. According to him, the Russians have not achieved significant success, the situation remains tense, but is stabilizing due to efforts to drive the enemy out of Ukraine.