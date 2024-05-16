Russia lacks forces for a strategic breakthrough in Kharkiv region - NATO commander

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 79033 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106882 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149764 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153863 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250185 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174115 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165379 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148322 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225825 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113056 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34384 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43880 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38016 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62282 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56311 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250185 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225825 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211883 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237633 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224446 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 79041 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56311 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62282 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112871 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113774 views
Russia lacks forces for a strategic breakthrough in Kharkiv region - NATO commander

Russian troops lack the strength and means to achieve a strategic breakthrough in the Kharkiv region, said Supreme Allied Commander Europe Christopher Cavoli.

Russian troops lack the power to achieve a strategic breakthrough in the Kharkiv region. This was stated during a press conference by Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, Voice of America reports, UNN writes.

Details 

The Russians do not have the necessary numbers to achieve a strategic breakthrough... Moreover, they do not have the skills and capabilities to do so, to operate on the scale necessary to exploit any breakthrough for strategic advantage

- Cavoli emphasized. 

The commander of NATO's forces in Europe is confident that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will "hold the line" but acknowledged that the Russians are making some progress, but also suffering some losses.

Kyiv warns Moscow may be preparing for major offensive in coming weeks - Reuters16.05.24, 21:05 • 77370 views

At the same time, he added that Ukraine should expect a "significant improvement" in the situation with ammunition in the near future.

Recall

The head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, said that the active phase of the Russian border operation in Kharkiv region is underway. According to him, the Russians have not achieved significant success, the situation remains tense, but is stabilizing due to efforts to drive the enemy out of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
voice-of-americaVoice of America
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

