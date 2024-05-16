Kyiv warns Moscow may be preparing for major offensive in coming weeks - Reuters

russia may be preparing for a major offensive in the coming weeks. Official Kyiv has noticed a Russian build-up of small units near its Sumy region, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

"Kyiv, whose force shortage has been exacerbated by delays in Western arms shipments, warned that Russia could be preparing for a major offensive in the coming weeks. It has spotted a Russian build-up of small units near its Sumy region," the article says.

The active phase of the Russian border operation in Kharkiv region is underway - Budanov

In addition, Reuters quotes a Black Bird Group analyst who noted that Moscow's attempt at Kharkiv appears to be aimed at engaging Kyiv's limited reserves in combat before the main summer offensive begins.

Russians planned an operation in Sumy region from the very beginning - Budanov

Previously

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is trying to expand the war.

At the same time, the Head of State noted that managed to add confidence to the direction of Vovchansk, but there are still threats.

According to him, Ukrainian counterattacks are ongoing - they are also taking place in other areas in the Kharkiv region.