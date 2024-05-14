The active phase of the Russian border operation in Kharkiv region is underway - Budanov

There is no need to talk about a significant success of the Russians on the border in Kharkiv region, but the situation is tense and changing rapidly. This was stated by the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

First of all, the active phase of the Russian border operation in the Kharkiv region is underway, which, in fact, has been observed by everyone for five days now. It is definitely not true to say that they are having significant success - Budanov said.

He emphasized that the situation is quite tense and changing very quickly.

"However, as of yesterday evening, I think there was a rapid trend towards stabilization of the situation. That is, the enemy, in principle, has already been blocked along the lines to which it was able to enter. And the Joint Forces Operation is underway to further stabilize and begin to push the enemy out of our country," the DIU chief said.

