The active phase of the Russian border operation in Kharkiv region is underway - Budanov

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81733 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107463 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150316 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154342 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250568 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174196 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165448 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148345 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226025 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113064 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40347 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32357 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64633 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32898 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58773 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250568 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226025 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212084 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237827 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224620 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81733 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58773 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64633 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112951 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113849 views
The active phase of the Russian border operation in Kharkiv region is underway - Budanov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16238 views

The active phase of the Russian border operation in the Kharkiv region continues, but the Russians have not achieved significant success, the situation remains tense but is stabilizing due to efforts to drive the enemy out of Ukraine.

There is no need to talk about a significant success of the Russians on the border in Kharkiv region, but the situation is tense and changing rapidly. This was stated by the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

First of all, the active phase of the Russian border operation in the Kharkiv region is underway, which, in fact, has been observed by everyone for five days now. It is definitely not true to say that they are having significant success

- Budanov said.

He emphasized that the situation is quite tense and changing very quickly.

"However, as of yesterday evening, I think there was a rapid trend towards stabilization of the situation. That is, the enemy, in principle, has already been blocked along the lines to which it was able to enter. And the Joint Forces Operation is underway to further stabilize and begin to push the enemy out of our country," the DIU chief said.

Recall

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Budanov commented on the Russian attacks in Kharkiv region and what the Russians might do next.

Iryna Kolesnik

War
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
kharkivKharkiv

