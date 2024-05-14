Russians planned an operation in Sumy region from the very beginning - Budanov

From the very beginning, the Russians were planning an operation in Sumy region. Currently, a small group of their forces is holding positions in the border area near the town of Sudzha. The situation has not yet allowed them to begin active operations and implement their plan. This was stated by the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov during a telethon on Tuesday, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"The Russians actually planned the operation in the same way in Sumy region from the very beginning. As of now, they are holding a small group of forces in the border area, in the town of Sudzha. From our side, it is the Sumy direction, but the situation has not yet allowed them to take active action and start, let's say, implementing their plan - Budanov noted.

Budanov pointed outthat it is not worth talking about a significant success of the Russians on the border in Kharkiv region, but the situation is tense and changing rapidly.