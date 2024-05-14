Budanov commented on Russia's attacks in Kharkiv region and what the Russians might do next

Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov commented on the Russian attacks in Kharkiv region and what the Russians might do next, as reported by The New York Times, UNN reports.

According to the newspaper, "like most Ukrainian officials and military experts, Gen. Budanov said he believes that Russian attacks in the northeast are intended to stretch the reserves of Ukrainian soldiers and divert them from fighting elsewhere.

This is exactly what is happening now, he admitted, the newspaper writes.

General Budanov said the Russians' goal in the northeast was to sow panic and confusion in the region. "At the moment, our task is to stabilize the line and then start pushing them back across the border," he said, adding that the influx of Ukrainian reserves had managed to "partially disrupt their plans.

Gen. Budanov said he "expects the attacks in the Kharkiv region to continue for another three to four days, after which Russian troops are expected to make a strong push toward Sumy, a city about 90 miles northwest of Kharkiv," the newspaper writes.