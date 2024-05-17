russia is suffering losses: 1410 soldiers killed in 24 hours

Over the past day, russia lost 1410 personnel. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 05/17/24:

- Personnel: 489870 (+1410).

- Tanks: 7547 (+18).

- Armored combat vehicles: 14552 (+14).

- Artillery systems: 12603 (+38).

- RSVP: 1071 (+1).

- Air defense systems: 800 (+2).

- Airplanes: 353 (+2).

- Helicopters: 326 (+1).

- UAV of operational and tactical level: 10073 (+45).

- Cruise missiles: 2200.

- Ships/boats: 26.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 17104 (+56).

- Special equipment: 2069 (+7).

Plus 1520 occupants and 19 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses