russia is suffering losses: 1410 soldiers killed in 24 hours
Kyiv • UNN
According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, over the past 24 hours, russia lost 1,410 personnel, 18 tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 38 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 2 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2 airplanes, 1 helicopter, 45 operational and tactical drones, 56 vehicles and tankers, and 7 pieces of special equipment.
Details
russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 05/17/24:
- Personnel: 489870 (+1410).
- Tanks: 7547 (+18).
- Armored combat vehicles: 14552 (+14).
- Artillery systems: 12603 (+38).
- RSVP: 1071 (+1).
- Air defense systems: 800 (+2).
- Airplanes: 353 (+2).
- Helicopters: 326 (+1).
- UAV of operational and tactical level: 10073 (+45).
- Cruise missiles: 2200.
- Ships/boats: 26.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 17104 (+56).
- Special equipment: 2069 (+7).
