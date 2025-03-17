The "Vokzalna" metro station was closed in Kyiv due to a suspicious box
Kyiv • UNN
The "Vokzalna" metro station is temporarily closed for entry and exit due to the discovery of a suspicious box. Trains pass through the station without stopping, and an explosive ordnance disposal team is working at the scene.
A suspicious box was found at the "Vokzalna" metro station in Kyiv, the station was temporarily closed for entry and exit, UNN reports with reference to the KMDA.
A suspicious box was found at the "Vokzalna" metro station. For security reasons, the station is temporarily closed for entry and exit for passengers
Trains pass by the "Vokzalna" station without stopping.
An explosive ordnance disposal team has been called to the scene.
