The capital's "Vokzalna" metro station has resumed its work
Kyiv • UNN
The "Vokzalna" metro station in Kyiv has resumed operation after a suspicious box was found on it. The foreign object does not pose a threat. This is reported by the KMDA, reports UNN.
The "Vokzalna" metro station is open for entry and exit. Trains run as usual. The foreign object was checked – it poses no threat
The KMDA called on people to inform the station staff or police if they find forgotten items at the station – it is dangerous to inspect the contents yourself.
Remind
In Kyiv, a suspicious box was found at the "Vokzalna" metro station, the station was temporarily closed for entry and exit.