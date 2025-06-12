Russian passport - a scar from the occupation: on the day of Russia, residents of the occupied cities joined the resistance action - Yellow Ribbon

Residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine showed forcibly issued Russian passports, noting the true position of Ukraine and the world, UNN reports with reference to the TG channel of the Resistance Movement in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Details

People from the occupied cities of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, TOT of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, joined the action on Russia Day, which aims to show the true position of Ukraine and the world.

A Russian passport is a scar from the occupation. It was never a choice. - writes the Yellow Ribbon.

The action is spreading through the occupied territories. The following cities are mentioned:

Donetsk, Zhdanivka, Makiivka, Horlivka, Debaltseve, Mariupol, Khartsyzsk, Toretsk, Snizhne, Shakhtarsk, Alchevsk, Perevalsk, Artemivsk, Antratsyt, Bryanka, Rubizhne, Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk, Rovenky, Lysychansk, Starobilsk, Svatove, Lutugino, Nova Kakhovka, Tavriisk, Henichesk, Skadovsk.

