Starobilsk

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15466 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28111 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64528 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213441 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122418 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391664 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310544 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213709 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244199 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255085 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22658 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14671 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13938 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131561 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213435 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391659 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254185 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310538 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2924 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13986 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45152 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72045 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57148 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Starobilsk

News by theme

Either cooperate, or else - only a few hours to gather: relatives of Ukrainian defenders are being deported to the TOT

The FSB conducts checks on the correspondence of relatives of the AFU military in the occupied territories. If contacts are found, people are offered either to cooperate with the occupiers or to be deported to Russia within hours.

Society • December 24, 09:12 AM • 20604 views

In Luhansk region, real estate whose owners have not left is included in the list of ownerless property - RMA

In occupied Starobilsk, the authorities add housing to the list of ownerless property if the owners were not at home during the inspection. Residents are forced to prove ownership of their homes within a certain period of time.

Society • December 22, 12:52 AM • 52456 views

Promises of money and “social packages”: recruiters in schools in the occupied territories call high school students to war

In the temporarily occupied Starobilsk, Russian invaders are conducting propaganda raids on schools. High school students are promised money and “social packages” for signing contracts with the Russian army after graduation.

War • October 22, 12:10 PM • 16295 views

Salaries for public utilities have been delayed for several months in the occupied Luhansk region

In the occupied territory of Luhansk region, salaries for employees of public utilities have been delayed for months. In particular, the Starobilsk Forestry and Hunting Enterprise has been in arrears for three months.

War • October 11, 07:22 AM • 12126 views

Occupants strike at Balka Zhuravka in Luhansk region with rocket artillery

Russian troops attacked Balka Zhuravka in the Luhansk region using artillery and drones. The “nationalization” of real estate and eviction of local residents continues in the occupied territories.

Society • October 5, 07:32 AM • 44893 views

In the Luhansk region enemy has increased the use of drones, more than 2.3 thousand hectares have burned in the occupied territories

In the Luhansk region, the occupiers have increased the use of drones to attack frontline villages. More than 2.3 thousand hectares have burned down in the occupied territories, and the “LPR” firefighters are not able to eliminate the fires.

War • September 21, 11:41 AM • 16032 views

Russians attack liberated villages in Luhansk region, evict refugees in occupied territories - RMA

Russian occupants are shelling Makiivka and other villages in Luhansk region. In the occupied territories, refugees are being evicted from frontline areas and salaries are being delayed at enterprises.

Society • August 7, 05:35 AM • 24033 views

In occupied Luhansk teenagers from 14 years old are invited to plant, Russians shelled Makiivka - RMA

In the Luhansk region, Russian troops shelled Makiivka with Grad rockets, teenagers as young as 14 are invited to work at a locomotive plant in Luhansk, and the situation with doctors in Starobilsk is extremely difficult.

War • August 3, 08:39 AM • 25100 views

In Luhansk region, the invaders recruit people without higher education to work in the "administration" - RMA

In the Luhansk region, Russian occupation forces are recruiting people without higher education for administrative positions in Starobilsk.

Society • June 10, 09:18 AM • 53745 views

Luhansk region on the verge of famine: export of hundreds of thousands of tons of grain to Russian regions continues

The Luhansk region is on the verge of starvation, as the invaders continue to export hundreds of thousands of tons of grain to Russian regions, despite significant losses of the wheat crop due to the drought.

Society • June 5, 07:10 AM • 17922 views

In the occupied Luhansk region, the invaders are increasing the number of roadblocks, looking for men - RMA

The invaders are strengthening roadblocks in the occupied territories around Rubizhne and Severodonetsk, looking for people, while forest fires continue in these areas, and no measures are being taken to eliminate them.

Society • May 31, 07:45 AM • 61143 views

Ill-treatment of civilians in Luhansk region - head of the occupation pre-trial detention center informed of suspicion

The head of a Russian prison in the occupied Luhansk region was informed of suspicion of ill-treatment of civilians, including torture and deprivation of food and water, in order to force them to cooperate with the occupiers.

War • May 30, 01:20 PM • 18112 views

Russian troops shelled Nevsky Prospekt in Luhansk region with artillery and rockets, there is destruction

Russian troops shelled Nevsky Prospekt in the Luhansk region with artillery and rockets, which led to destruction.

War • May 22, 07:08 AM • 70187 views

Pletenchuk: Situation in the south remains unchanged, we do not see any signs of formation of offensive groups

In the south, the enemy continues active assault operations along the entire frontline, making numerous unsuccessful attempts to storm Ukrainian positions in Robotyno, Krynky and other areas, suffering losses and being forced to retreat, as well as conducting drone attacks, which were repelled.

War • May 10, 01:05 PM • 27328 views

In maternity hospitals of the "lPR" without a Russian passport, parents are threatened not to give their children - RMA

In the occupied maternity hospitals of the "lPR", parents without a Russian passport are threatened not to give up their newborns.

War • May 1, 07:05 AM • 18845 views

The Resistance confirmed the liquidation of a collaborator in Starobilsk and provided details

Ukrainian underground fighters eliminated a collaborator in occupied Starobilsk, Luhansk region, by blowing him up with an explosive device in mid-November as punishment for collaborating with the enemy.

War • April 1, 04:23 PM • 25038 views

In occupied Starobilsk, collaborator Chaika's car was blown up, he died

Collaborator Valeriy Chaika was killed when his car was blown up in Russian-occupied Starobilsk.

War • April 1, 01:10 PM • 22431 views