The FSB conducts checks on the correspondence of relatives of the AFU military in the occupied territories. If contacts are found, people are offered either to cooperate with the occupiers or to be deported to Russia within hours.
In occupied Starobilsk, the authorities add housing to the list of ownerless property if the owners were not at home during the inspection. Residents are forced to prove ownership of their homes within a certain period of time.
In the temporarily occupied Starobilsk, Russian invaders are conducting propaganda raids on schools. High school students are promised money and “social packages” for signing contracts with the Russian army after graduation.
In the occupied territory of Luhansk region, salaries for employees of public utilities have been delayed for months. In particular, the Starobilsk Forestry and Hunting Enterprise has been in arrears for three months.
Russian troops attacked Balka Zhuravka in the Luhansk region using artillery and drones. The “nationalization” of real estate and eviction of local residents continues in the occupied territories.
In the Luhansk region, the occupiers have increased the use of drones to attack frontline villages. More than 2.3 thousand hectares have burned down in the occupied territories, and the “LPR” firefighters are not able to eliminate the fires.
Russian occupants are shelling Makiivka and other villages in Luhansk region. In the occupied territories, refugees are being evicted from frontline areas and salaries are being delayed at enterprises.
In the Luhansk region, Russian troops shelled Makiivka with Grad rockets, teenagers as young as 14 are invited to work at a locomotive plant in Luhansk, and the situation with doctors in Starobilsk is extremely difficult.
In the Luhansk region, Russian occupation forces are recruiting people without higher education for administrative positions in Starobilsk.
The Luhansk region is on the verge of starvation, as the invaders continue to export hundreds of thousands of tons of grain to Russian regions, despite significant losses of the wheat crop due to the drought.
The invaders are strengthening roadblocks in the occupied territories around Rubizhne and Severodonetsk, looking for people, while forest fires continue in these areas, and no measures are being taken to eliminate them.
The head of a Russian prison in the occupied Luhansk region was informed of suspicion of ill-treatment of civilians, including torture and deprivation of food and water, in order to force them to cooperate with the occupiers.
Russian troops shelled Nevsky Prospekt in the Luhansk region with artillery and rockets, which led to destruction.
In the south, the enemy continues active assault operations along the entire frontline, making numerous unsuccessful attempts to storm Ukrainian positions in Robotyno, Krynky and other areas, suffering losses and being forced to retreat, as well as conducting drone attacks, which were repelled.
In the occupied maternity hospitals of the "lPR", parents without a Russian passport are threatened not to give up their newborns.
Ukrainian underground fighters eliminated a collaborator in occupied Starobilsk, Luhansk region, by blowing him up with an explosive device in mid-November as punishment for collaborating with the enemy.
Collaborator Valeriy Chaika was killed when his car was blown up in Russian-occupied Starobilsk.