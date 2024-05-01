In maternity hospitals of the "lPR" without a Russian passport, parents are threatened not to give their children - RMA

In maternity hospitals under occupation, children are given away only if the parents have a Russian passport, 45 enemy drones hit villages in Luhansk region, and men under 30 are being issued summonses in Starobilsk district. This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that on the eve of childbirth, women in the so-called "lPR" in some cases can still be hospitalized without a Russian passport. However, a week later, when they are discharged, they must check whether one of the parents has Russian documents. They threaten not to give the child back.

The head of the Luhansk region, Artem Lysohor, also reports that Russian ground activity is observed along the entire frontline. Thus, enemy attacks were repelled near Stelmakhivka in the Kupyansk sector, Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske and Serebryanske forestry in the Lyman sector, and Bilohorivka in the Bakhmut sector.

Aviation struck Bilohorivka and the territory of Serebryansky forest. "The settlements located near the front line were shelled 110 times. Occupants fired 31 times at Hrekivka, Nevske, Kuzemivka, Stelmakhivka with artillery. 34 times - from mortars. Makiivka, Stelmakhivka, and Kuzemivka were damaged. In addition, 45 enemy UAVs attempted to carry out combat missions in the areas of Nevske and Kuzemivka, - Artem Lysogor informed.

On the last day of April, volunteers delivered food packages to the de-occupied villages. They were distributed to residents of Nevskoye, Novolyubovka and Makiivka.

According to the Luhansk RMA, men are being checked at checkpoints in the occupied Starobilsk district. Those under 30 years old are immediately handed a call to serve. Others are still limited to military registration.

Recall

At the entrance to occupied Sievierodonetsk, men are being enlisted for military service, and only the most profitable mines will remain in the so-called 'Luhansk people's republic'.