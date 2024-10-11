In the Luhansk region, which has been occupied since 2022, salaries for employees of utility companies have been delayed for many months. This was reported by the Luhansk Regional State Administration, UNN reports.

It is reported that for the part of Luhansk region occupied since 2014, months-long delays in wages have long been a habit, and residents of the cities occupied by russia in 2022 have not yet had time to adapt to this.

Over the past two years, these delays have become a regular occurrence even at so-called "state" or "municipal" enterprises. People are being taught to be patient. Recent cases include the Starobilsk Forestry and Hunting Enterprise, which owes about 2 million rubles for more than three months - the statement said.

The LRSA also reported that only one institution, the kaliningrad-based company Vksiryrovina, is applying to become the operator of solid municipal waste management in the so-called "lpr".

Representatives of the russian federation, a region far from the occupied Luhansk region, were the only ones who applied to become an environmental operator. There were none of their own. More precisely, they were not allowed to - LRSA writes.

In addition, the LRSA spoke about the military situation in the region. It is reported that the territory of the Serebryansky forest was again shelled by russians with unguided aircraft missiles.

Combat actions there do not subside. The enemy has recently increased ground activity in the Lyman sector. Yesterday, it tried to advance near Hrekivka, Ploschanka, Balka Zhuravka, and Makiivka - said Artem Lisogor, head of the Luhansk RMA.

He also said that in the area of Balka Zhuravka, the enemy fired a multiple rocket launcher system at the fortifications of Ukrainian troops. The enemy sent 46 unmanned aerial vehicles to the area.

The occupation authorities of Luhansk region plan to engage volunteers to extinguish fires without social guarantees. In addition, they are trying to restore the ownerless waste processing plant in Rovenky.

