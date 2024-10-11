Salaries for public utilities have been delayed for several months in the occupied Luhansk region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 51019 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101644 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164226 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136322 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142249 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138621 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180882 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112025 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171716 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104725 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141231 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141114 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 93482 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108529 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110643 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164227 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180882 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171716 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199115 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188098 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141114 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141231 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146077 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137539 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154463 views
Actual
Salaries for public utilities have been delayed for several months in the occupied Luhansk region

Salaries for public utilities have been delayed for several months in the occupied Luhansk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12060 views

In the occupied territory of Luhansk region, salaries for employees of public utilities have been delayed for months. In particular, the Starobilsk Forestry and Hunting Enterprise has been in arrears for three months.

In the Luhansk region, which has been occupied since 2022, salaries for employees of utility companies have been delayed for many months. This was reported by the Luhansk Regional State Administration, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that for the part of Luhansk region occupied since 2014, months-long delays in wages have long been a habit, and residents of the cities occupied by russia in 2022 have not yet had time to adapt to this.

Over the past two years, these delays have become a regular occurrence even at so-called "state" or "municipal" enterprises. People are being taught to be patient. Recent cases include the Starobilsk Forestry and Hunting Enterprise, which owes about 2 million rubles for more than three months

- the statement said.

The LRSA also reported that only one institution, the kaliningrad-based company Vksiryrovina, is applying to become the operator of solid municipal waste management in the so-called "lpr".

Representatives of the russian federation, a region far from the occupied Luhansk region, were the only ones who applied to become an environmental operator. There were none of their own. More precisely, they were not allowed to

- LRSA writes.

Add

In addition, the LRSA spoke about the military situation in the region. It is reported that the territory of the Serebryansky forest was again shelled by russians with unguided aircraft missiles.

Combat actions there do not subside. The enemy has recently increased ground activity in the Lyman sector. Yesterday, it tried to advance near Hrekivka, Ploschanka, Balka Zhuravka, and Makiivka

- said Artem Lisogor, head of the Luhansk RMA.

He also said that in the area of Balka Zhuravka, the enemy fired a multiple rocket launcher system at the fortifications of Ukrainian troops. The enemy sent 46 unmanned aerial vehicles to the area.

Recall

The occupation authorities of Luhansk region plan to engage volunteers to extinguish fires without social guarantees. In addition, they are trying to restore the ownerless waste processing plant in Rovenky.

Luhansk region: the enemy fired unguided missiles at Serebryansky forest, 7 thousand “lPR civil servants” were retrained in Russia09.10.24, 09:53 • 13316 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
luhansk-oblastLuhansk Oblast
starobilskStarobilsk

Contact us about advertising