Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 36773 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100349 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162172 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135247 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141576 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138312 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179810 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111988 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170821 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104702 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139979 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139730 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 87121 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107501 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109637 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162172 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179810 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170821 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198243 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187265 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139730 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139979 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145677 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137156 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154114 views
Luhansk region: the enemy fired unguided missiles at Serebryansky forest, 7 thousand “lPR civil servants” were retrained in Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13316 views

Russia attacked the Serebryansky forest with unguided missiles. 7000 “lPR civil servants” were trained according to Russian standards, and the occupied cities received empty cars instead of the promised car clubs.

Seven thousand "civil servants of the Luhansk People's Republic" have undergone advanced training according to Russian standards, three occupied settlements of the Luhansk region were provided with empty cars by the Russians instead of the promised car clubs, and the Russian army struck Serebryansky forest with unguided missiles. This is stated in the report of the Luhansk RMA, reports UNN.

Combat actions took place in the areas of Makiivka and Hrekivka yesterday, with enemy attacks repelled by our defenders. Russians tried to attack the fortifications of Ukrainian troops in Serebryansky forest with unguided aerial missiles. They sent 69 unmanned aerial vehicles towards Zhuravka Balka. Artillery was used 16 times

- said Artem Lysogor, head of the Luhansk RMA.

Lysogor also said that about seven thousand people who joined the occupation state bodies formed in the so-called "lPR" have undergone mandatory retraining at the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Service this year. Collaborators from state and municipal entities, as well as members of the parliament, joined various training programs.

In addition, Russia reportedly provided car clubs to three more settlements occupied in 2022. The local budgets of Kreminna, Lysychansk, and Bilokurakyne received an additional burden. According to Lysohor, they received only empty gas cars. They have to buy all the equipment for them on their own.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar

