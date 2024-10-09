Seven thousand "civil servants of the Luhansk People's Republic" have undergone advanced training according to Russian standards, three occupied settlements of the Luhansk region were provided with empty cars by the Russians instead of the promised car clubs, and the Russian army struck Serebryansky forest with unguided missiles. This is stated in the report of the Luhansk RMA, reports UNN.

Combat actions took place in the areas of Makiivka and Hrekivka yesterday, with enemy attacks repelled by our defenders. Russians tried to attack the fortifications of Ukrainian troops in Serebryansky forest with unguided aerial missiles. They sent 69 unmanned aerial vehicles towards Zhuravka Balka. Artillery was used 16 times - said Artem Lysogor, head of the Luhansk RMA.

Lysogor also said that about seven thousand people who joined the occupation state bodies formed in the so-called "lPR" have undergone mandatory retraining at the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Service this year. Collaborators from state and municipal entities, as well as members of the parliament, joined various training programs.

In addition, Russia reportedly provided car clubs to three more settlements occupied in 2022. The local budgets of Kreminna, Lysychansk, and Bilokurakyne received an additional burden. According to Lysohor, they received only empty gas cars. They have to buy all the equipment for them on their own.