In the " LPR " announced the death of a significant part of wheat crops. Meanwhile, the invaders continue to export hundreds of thousands of tons of grain to the regions of Russia. Luhansk region is on the verge of starvation. This was announced by the chairman of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor in Telegram, reports UNN.

Soil drought under winter wheat crops was recorded by the invaders in Novopskovshchyna, Belokurakinshchyna and Belovodshchyna. So, in Belovodshchyna, the reserves of productive moisture at a depth of up to 20 cm decreased from 7 to 5 mm, and at a depth of up to 1 m – up to 57 mm., Lysogor wrote.

Details

According to him, in some areas, moisture reserves at a meter depth are only 4 mm. Also, local experts note the weak formation of productive organs, drying of leaves and stems.

Earlier it was reported that due to the May cold snap in the so-called "LPR" lost, only according to official data, 7% of the future crop. Meanwhile, the export of hundreds of thousands of tons of grain to the regions of Russia continues. According to starobilsk residents, the elevator is working at full capacity. The invaders process up to one thousand tons of products there every day. Luhansk region on the verge of famine, Lysogor declared.

In addition, he said that stateless persons of the Russian Federation were allowed to live in the territory of the so-called "LPR" until December 31, 2024 on the basis of available documents.

Then they will be recognized as foreigners and will have the right to apply for a residence permit. Forced certification failed. Earlier it was determined that Ukrainians could live in these territories without Russian-style documents only until July 1. After that, the invaders threatened to arrange deportation, Lysogor wrote.

Addition

Earlier, Lysogor reported that almost 170 thousand tons of wheat from the occupied Luhansk region were delivered to the Rostov region.