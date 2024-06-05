Luhansk region on the verge of famine: export of hundreds of thousands of tons of grain to Russian regions continues

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 1378 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 81758 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140860 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145879 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240652 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172192 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163856 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148064 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220256 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112963 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111315 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 41147 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 59899 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107201 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 61026 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240652 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220256 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206744 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232787 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219894 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 1378 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 13932 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 20938 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107201 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111315 views
Actual
Luhansk region on the verge of famine: export of hundreds of thousands of tons of grain to Russian regions continues

Luhansk region on the verge of famine: export of hundreds of thousands of tons of grain to Russian regions continues

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17856 views

The Luhansk region is on the verge of starvation, as the invaders continue to export hundreds of thousands of tons of grain to Russian regions, despite significant losses of the wheat crop due to the drought.

In the " LPR " announced the death of a significant part of wheat crops. Meanwhile, the invaders continue to export hundreds of thousands of tons of grain to the regions of Russia. Luhansk region is on the verge of starvation. This was announced by the chairman of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor in Telegram, reports UNN.

Soil drought under winter wheat crops was recorded by the invaders in Novopskovshchyna, Belokurakinshchyna and Belovodshchyna. So, in Belovodshchyna, the reserves of productive moisture at a depth of up to 20 cm decreased from 7 to 5 mm, and at a depth of up to 1 m – up to 57 mm.,

Lysogor wrote.

Details

According to him, in some areas, moisture reserves at a meter depth are only 4 mm. Also, local experts note the weak formation of productive organs, drying of leaves and stems.

Earlier it was reported that due to the May cold snap in the so-called "LPR" lost, only according to official data, 7% of the future crop. Meanwhile, the export of hundreds of thousands of tons of grain to the regions of Russia continues. According to starobilsk residents, the elevator is working at full capacity. The invaders process up to one thousand tons of products there every day. Luhansk region on the verge of famine,

Lysogor declared.

In addition, he said that stateless persons of the Russian Federation were allowed to live in the territory of the so-called "LPR" until December 31, 2024 on the basis of available documents.

Then they will be recognized as foreigners and will have the right to apply for a residence permit. Forced certification failed. Earlier it was determined that Ukrainians could live in these territories without Russian-style documents only until July 1. After that, the invaders threatened to arrange deportation,

Lysogor wrote.

Addition

Earlier, Lysogor reported that almost 170 thousand tons of wheat from the occupied Luhansk region were delivered to the Rostov region.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
starobilskStarobilsk
telegramTelegram
artem-lysohorArtem Lisogor
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising