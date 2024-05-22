The invaders hit Nevsky Prospekt with four rockets, prices will not be checked - in more than 440 settlements of the "LPR" stores were allowed not to use cash registers, in the Starobilsk region, Russians teach children to prepare for terrorist attacks. This is reported by the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Artem Lysogor, reports UNN.

Yesterday, every village where there is a civilian population came under enemy fire. This is Nevsky, Makeyevka, and Novolyubovka. The enemy also sent artillery and mortar fire in the direction of Stelmakhovka and Kuzemovka. The most difficult situation in Nevsky Prospekt, said the head of Luhansk region Artem Lysogor.

Details

It is noted that in addition to artillery, the village was hit by four rockets. There are hits on at least five houses. Outbuildings were damaged in Novolyubovka.

Despite this, representatives of the Krasnorechensk community managed to deliver food packages to the residents of Novolyubovka.

Fighting unfolded near Belogorovka and Novoegorovka.The enemy launched air strikes on Sergeyevka and Makeyevka.

Addition

In the so - called" LPR", on the one hand, they emphasize the control of prices for socially significant goods, on the other hand, they allow entrepreneurs not to install payment devices in stores. This decision was made for the territory of more than 440 localities. In other words, no one will check the price of the product at which it will be released to people.

The reasons cited by the occupiers are the lack of regular transport links and the terrible state of roads. In other words, they complain about the logistics and infrastructure destroyed by their own hands over the years, - note in the RMA.

It is also reported that in educational institutions of the Novopsk and Belolutsky communities, the invaders are preparing children for possible terrorist attacks on these schools. Not in theory, but in practice. In particular, they worked out the corresponding days with the seizure of the building and laying schoolchildren on the floor, threatening them with mock-ups of weapons.

