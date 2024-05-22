Sea Baby drones equipped with grads worked on the positions of Russians on the Kinburn spit-sources

Sea Baby Drones of the SBU, for which Ukrainians raised funds through the united24 platform, are now equipped with Grad systems and are already actively "minus" the invaders. The night before last," Sea Baby " worked from the sea on the positions of the Russians on the Kinburn spit. About it UNN reports with reference to sources.

Details

As our sources confirm, outside of last night's" Sea Baby", the SBU, together with the Navy, effectively worked from the sea on the positions of the Russians on the Kinburn spit.

"Our Sea Baby is not just a drone, but a multifunctional platform that is constantly being improved. And today we can confirm that they are equipped with a multiple launch rocket system and this technological solution is already showing powerful results. Therefore, the enemy is waiting for new surprises. We are working efficiently, as always," said The Source UNN in the SBU.

The service showed exclusive footage from the sea Baby tests earlier in the winter and directly from the production of drones.

