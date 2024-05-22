Sea Baby drones equipped with grads worked on the positions of Russians on the Kinburn spit-sources

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 80800 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107270 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150132 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154177 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250414 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174161 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165420 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148336 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225944 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113060 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39384 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31345 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63720 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 31833 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57722 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250414 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225944 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212000 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237744 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224549 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 80800 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57722 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63720 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112921 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113822 views
Sea Baby drones equipped with grads worked on the positions of Russians on the Kinburn spit-sources

Sea Baby drones equipped with grads worked on the positions of Russians on the Kinburn spit-sources

 • 19798 views

SBU Sea Baby naval drones are now equipped with Grad multiple launch rocket systems and have already struck Russian positions on the Kinburn spit.

Sea Baby Drones of the SBU, for which Ukrainians raised funds through the united24 platform, are now equipped with Grad systems and are already actively "minus" the invaders. The night before last," Sea Baby " worked from the sea on the positions of the Russians on the Kinburn spit. About it UNN reports with reference to sources. 

Details 

As our sources confirm, outside of last night's" Sea Baby", the SBU, together with the Navy, effectively worked from the sea on the positions of the Russians on the Kinburn spit.

"Our Sea Baby is not just a drone, but  a multifunctional platform that is constantly being improved. And today we can confirm that they are equipped with a multiple launch rocket system and this technological solution is already showing powerful results. Therefore, the enemy is waiting for new surprises. We are working efficiently, as always," said The Source UNN in the SBU. 

The service showed exclusive footage from the sea Baby tests earlier in the winter and directly from the production of drones.

Operator of the SBU maritime drone: "Sea Baby" can reduce the effectiveness of an entire enemy fleet to zero15.04.24, 16:49 • 18971 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarTechnologies
ukrainian-navyUkrainian Navy
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
united24United24

