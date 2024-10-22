Promises of money and “social packages”: recruiters in schools in the occupied territories call high school students to war
Kyiv • UNN
In the temporarily occupied Starobilsk, Russian invaders are conducting propaganda raids on schools. High school students are promised money and “social packages” for signing contracts with the Russian army after graduation.
In the temporarily occupied Starobilsk in Luhansk region, the occupiers have started propaganda raids on schools, UNN reports citing the Center for National Resistance.
Details
According to the Center, high school students are promised money and "social packages" if they sign contracts with the Russian army immediately after graduation.
The "recruiters" convince them that mobilization is inevitable in a year or two, so the contract is more profitable financially. At the same time, local occupation administrations are forcing businesses to hand over lists of employees who do not have Russian passports for registration in fake military commissariats.
