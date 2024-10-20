Terrorists tighten control over teenagers in the occupied territories - Resistance
Kyiv • UNN
In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, there has been an increase in filtration measures against adolescents. 263 minors were registered in Donetsk region, 16 of them are considered “extremists” because of their pro-Ukrainian views.
In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, filtration measures aimed at adolescents have been intensified. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.
Details
Under the pretext of maintaining law and order and fighting crime, the occupiers have been active in controlling children and youth. This year alone, 263 minors have been registered in Donetsk region, of whom 16 are considered "extremists" because of their pro-Ukrainian views.
These adolescents are subjected to forced examination or treatment in psychiatric institutions. In addition, the invaders carry out systematic inspections of residential premises to drive people of "non-russian nationality" out of the territory. The inspections concern both local residents and those who are banned from entering these territories.