In the Luhansk region enemy has increased the use of drones, more than 2.3 thousand hectares have burned in the occupied territories

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 107439 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111745 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 181010 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144810 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147437 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140612 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189203 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112220 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178994 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104825 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 41460 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 99326 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 70053 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 43338 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 60773 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 181001 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189198 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178992 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206178 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194899 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145680 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145288 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149703 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140887 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157542 views
In the Luhansk region enemy has increased the use of drones, more than 2.3 thousand hectares have burned in the occupied territories

In the Luhansk region enemy has increased the use of drones, more than 2.3 thousand hectares have burned in the occupied territories

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15994 views

In the Luhansk region, the occupiers have increased the use of drones to attack frontline villages. More than 2.3 thousand hectares have burned down in the occupied territories, and the “LPR” firefighters are not able to eliminate the fires.

In the Luhansk region, Russian troops have increased the use of drones on the frontline, more than 2.3 thousand hectares have burned down in the occupied territories in the Stanychno-Luhanska community - the disaster continues, the Luhansk RMA reported on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"141 unmanned aerial vehicles were sent by the Russians towards the frontline Makiivka and Balka Zhuravka. 85 of them were used by the enemy in the area of Balka Zhuravka. The enemy also fired at these villages from cannon artillery. Occupants tried to attack the positions of our troops in the above-mentioned area and near Hrekivka and Stelmakhivka," noted Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk RMA.

"More than 2.3 thousand hectares of territory burned down in the Stanychno-Luhanska community. Hundreds of houses and estates. However, even with the help of payments from the Russian Federation, firefighters of the so-called "luhansk People's Republic" cannot organize measures to eliminate the fire. They have started laying mineralized strips, which has not been done for several years. The personnel is only enough for the most difficult areas. They no longer pay attention to what they consider to be minor fires. Thus, in Starobilsk district, the locals are forced to fight the elements on their own," RMA reported on the situation in the occupied territories.

According to RMA, the occupiers have no plans to build housing in Siverskodonetsk. "The demonstrative restoration and painting of the burned-out high-rise buildings in different colors did not increase the number of habitable apartments. Therefore, it was decided to re-inspect the emergency buildings for partial repairs. Thus, in one of them, located on the outskirts of Luhansk, four entrances were put on the waiting list for repairs. At least seven more will be demolished. What will happen to the numbering of the apartments is still unclear. There are already several such transformer houses in the city," - RMA said.

Russians fired 2908 times in Donetsk region over 24 hours21.09.24, 14:35 • 23482 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
luhansk-oblastLuhansk Oblast
starobilskStarobilsk
sievierodonetskSievierodonetsk
artem-lysohorArtem Lisogor

