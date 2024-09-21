In the Luhansk region enemy has increased the use of drones, more than 2.3 thousand hectares have burned in the occupied territories

In the Luhansk region, Russian troops have increased the use of drones on the frontline, more than 2.3 thousand hectares have burned down in the occupied territories in the Stanychno-Luhanska community - the disaster continues, the Luhansk RMA reported on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"141 unmanned aerial vehicles were sent by the Russians towards the frontline Makiivka and Balka Zhuravka. 85 of them were used by the enemy in the area of Balka Zhuravka. The enemy also fired at these villages from cannon artillery. Occupants tried to attack the positions of our troops in the above-mentioned area and near Hrekivka and Stelmakhivka," noted Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk RMA.

"More than 2.3 thousand hectares of territory burned down in the Stanychno-Luhanska community. Hundreds of houses and estates. However, even with the help of payments from the Russian Federation, firefighters of the so-called "luhansk People's Republic" cannot organize measures to eliminate the fire. They have started laying mineralized strips, which has not been done for several years. The personnel is only enough for the most difficult areas. They no longer pay attention to what they consider to be minor fires. Thus, in Starobilsk district, the locals are forced to fight the elements on their own," RMA reported on the situation in the occupied territories.

According to RMA, the occupiers have no plans to build housing in Siverskodonetsk. "The demonstrative restoration and painting of the burned-out high-rise buildings in different colors did not increase the number of habitable apartments. Therefore, it was decided to re-inspect the emergency buildings for partial repairs. Thus, in one of them, located on the outskirts of Luhansk, four entrances were put on the waiting list for repairs. At least seven more will be demolished. What will happen to the numbering of the apartments is still unclear. There are already several such transformer houses in the city," - RMA said.

