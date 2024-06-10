In Luhansk region, the invaders recruit people without higher education to work in the "administration" - RMA

Specialists without higher education are invited to the occupation administration of Starobilsk, Rubizhne does not promise mobile communication until at least 2025, and the Russians hit Novoegorovka with Kabami. This is reported by the Luhansk RMA, writes UNN.

Details

The occupation administration of the so-called Starobilsk municipal district wants to invite specialists in housing and communal services, agro-industrial development, youth work, public relations, domestic policy, etc. The requirements are reduced as much as possible, they are ready to take without work experience in the specialty and without higher education. A certificate of secondary vocational education is sufficient.

According to the collaborators, this year there is no point in raising the issue of enabling mobile communications in Rubizhne, possibly in 2025. The invaders advise developing wired telephone communication.

Addition

the Russians attacked six times near Grekovka. The Ukrainian military also stopped the enemy in the Nevsky District.

The enemy actively uses aviation. In particular, yesterday he hit Novoegorovka and Serebryansky forest with guided aerial bombs. Nevsky, Kuzemovka, Makeyevka and Stelmakhovka were shelled with mortars and barrel artillery. Nevsky and Kuzemovka – also with a jet engine, - informed the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Artem Lysogor.

Recall

Since the beginning of the day, 38 military clashes have occurred at the front , while the situation in Kupyansky and Kurakhovsky directions remained tense.