In Luhansk region, the invaders recruit people without higher education to work in the "administration" - RMA

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 23648 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133294 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138665 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228946 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168420 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162088 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146906 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214730 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112821 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201494 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101903 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 51404 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 60181 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102495 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 87042 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228935 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214725 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201490 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227726 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215214 views
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 87095 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102501 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156477 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155335 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159193 views
In Luhansk region, the invaders recruit people without higher education to work in the "administration" - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53680 views

In the Luhansk region, Russian occupation forces are recruiting people without higher education for administrative positions in Starobilsk.

Specialists without higher education are invited to the occupation administration of Starobilsk, Rubizhne does not promise mobile communication until at least 2025, and the Russians hit Novoegorovka with Kabami. This is reported by the Luhansk RMA, writes UNN.

Details

The occupation administration of the so-called Starobilsk municipal district wants to invite specialists in housing and communal services, agro-industrial development, youth work, public relations, domestic policy, etc. The requirements are reduced as much as possible, they are ready to take without work experience in the specialty and without higher education. A certificate of secondary vocational education is sufficient.

According to the collaborators, this year there is no point in raising the issue of enabling mobile communications in Rubizhne, possibly in 2025. The invaders advise developing wired telephone communication.

Addition

the Russians attacked six times near Grekovka. The Ukrainian military also stopped the enemy in the Nevsky District.

The enemy actively uses aviation. In particular, yesterday he hit Novoegorovka and Serebryansky forest with guided aerial bombs. Nevsky, Kuzemovka, Makeyevka and Stelmakhovka were shelled with mortars and barrel artillery. Nevsky and Kuzemovka – also with a jet engine,

- informed the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Artem Lysogor.

Recall

Since the beginning of the day, 38 military clashes have occurred at the front , while the situation in Kupyansky and Kurakhovsky directions remained tense.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
makiivkaMakiivka
starobilskStarobilsk
rubizhneRubizhne
polandPoland

