Pletenchuk: Situation in the south remains unchanged, we do not see any signs of formation of offensive groups

In the south, the enemy continues active assault operations in all areas of the front, using "chessmen" and carrying out numerous attacks. Attempted assaults in various locations, including Robotyne and Krynky, ended in failure for the Russians, who suffered losses and were forced to retreat. This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

According to Pletenchuk, the enemy continues to attack. "Last night there was another wave of 'Shahed' fighters. Yesterday there were 20 of them, and today there were 10 - all of them were destroyed.

"They continue to try to conduct assault operations in virtually all areas of the frontline. In our operational area these are Robotyne and Krynky. However, we will have full information on these developments later," said the spokesman.

He adds that yesterday the Russians made 21 attempts to storm the city. These attempts were unsuccessful.

"We went to Robotyne, there were five assaults, but they were forced to leave the battlefield because of losses. There were 14 attacks in Starobilske, and 2 in Krynky," noted Pletenchuk.

"The situation remains unchanged, we do not see any signs of the formation of offensive groups, as well as changes in the enemy's state and position in our direction," he emphasized.

Recall

In Kyselivka, Kherson region, two people were injured as a result of the detonation of a Russian shell .