Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Ill-treatment of civilians in Luhansk region - head of the occupation pre-trial detention center informed of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18063 views

The head of a Russian prison in the occupied Luhansk region was informed of suspicion of ill-treatment of civilians, including torture and deprivation of food and water, in order to force them to cooperate with the occupiers.

Igor okhrimenko, the head of the Russian prison in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, was informed in absentia of suspicion of ill-treatment of the civilian population. About it UNN reports with reference to the press service of the SBU. 

The Security Service documented the war crimes of another accomplice of the invaders from the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk region. We are talking about Igor okhrimenko – a former official of the local unit of the disbanded police, who supported the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation

- the SBU said in a statement.

The SBU says that after the capture of Starobilsk, the man went to cooperate with the aggressor. Already in June 2022, he was appointed head of the occupation prison.

In fact, this institution functioned as a torture chamber, to which participants of the resistance movement in the region were taken, the ministry said. 

According to the investigation, it was okhrimenko who organized the protection of the cells and perimeter of the Russian prison where the abducted people were held.

In addition, the defendant personally participated in numerous tortures that took place in dungeons.

"Illegal prisoners were kept for a long time without food and water, and their execution was simulated. Thus, okhrimenko "beat out" the consent of the victims to cooperate with the invaders, " the SBU said. 

Subsequently, he was appointed head of another occupation "pre-trial detention center" in the temporarily occupied Luhansk. There, he continues to participate in repressions against local residents.

Based on the collected evidence, law enforcement officers  informed okhrimenko in absentia about suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (ill-treatment of the civilian population committed by prior agreement by a group of persons).

Since the person involved is hiding in the temporarily occupied part of eastern Ukraine, comprehensive measures are continuing to find and punish him, the ministry added.

Tried to hide in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: ex-guard of the occupiers' torture chamber detained23.05.24, 16:42 • 17692 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
starobilskStarobilsk
ukraineUkraine

