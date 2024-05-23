ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Tried to hide in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: ex-guard of the occupiers' torture chamber detained

Tried to hide in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: ex-guard of the occupiers' torture chamber detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17691 views

SBU military counterintelligence detained a collaborator who served as a guard in a Russian torture chamber during the occupation of Kherson and later tried to hide by mobilizing into the Ukrainian army.

SBU Military Counterintelligence detained another collaborator who "served" in a Russian torture chamber during the occupation of Kherson. After the liberation of the region from the occupiers, the man tried to hide in one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU. 

Details 

As noted, the detainee during the occupation of Kherson "served" in a Russian torture chamber, which the Nazis set up on the basis of the then seized Dariivka Penal Colony No. 10. The Nazis took repressed locals, including pro-Ukrainian activists, there.  The detainee worked there as a guard.

After the liberation of the right-bank Kherson region, the collaborator was hiding for some time, and later mobilized into the Ukrainian army, where he hoped to avoid justice

- said the SBU.

As noted, the man tried to hide from justice in one of the military units in southern Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice was a resident of Mykolaiv region, an ideological supporter of racism. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he supported the occupiers, for which he was appointed a guard at a Russian torture chamber.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 7 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (voluntary holding of a position in illegal law enforcement agencies established in the temporarily occupied territory by a citizen of Ukraine).

The offender is in custody. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Formed "support groups" for breakthrough of Russian subversive reconnaissance groups to Kharkiv: FSB agent exposed23.05.24, 11:22 • 52941 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
mykolaivMykolaiv
khersonKherson
polandPoland

