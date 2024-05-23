Formed "support groups" for breakthrough of Russian subversive reconnaissance groups to Kharkiv: FSB agent exposed

SBU CI foiled a new attempt of the Russian Federation to form its own agent network in Kharkiv region. The attackers were supposed to facilitate the breakthrough of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to seize strategic facilities in the region. This was reported by the SBU press service, according to UNN.

To accomplish this task, the occupiers engaged their agent, a prisoner from a local penal colony who was soon to be released. On the instructions of the FSB, the defendant recruited other convicts whose sentences were also about to expire, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that after their release from prison, they were supposed to travel to Kharkiv and the border villages of the region and establish the geolocation of Ukrainian checkpoints and fortifications. The aggressor also hoped to receive from his agents the exact coordinates of key life support facilities with an up-to-date "report" on their security system.

The occupiers needed the intelligence to prepare sabotage raids in the frontline areas of the region, "bypassing" the defense lines of Ukrainian troops.

It was established that the prisoner was recruited by the FSB while serving a "term" in the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk region since 2012. Before the full-scale invasion of Russia, he was transferred to a penal colony in Kharkiv region as a resident of the government-controlled territory of Ukraine.

Prior to his "transfer," he received instructions from the Russian secret service on how to conduct reconnaissance and subversive activities. While still in prison, he was supposed to form his own agent group, and after his release, he was to remotely contact his FSB supervisor to clarify the tasks and deadlines for their completion.

SBU investigators have now served the Russian agent-prisoner a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason).

