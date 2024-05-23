Formed "support groups" for breakthrough of Russian subversive reconnaissance groups to Kharkiv: FSB agent exposed

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 69879 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 69879 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138973 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144071 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237948 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237948 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171437 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163450 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163450 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147772 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147772 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219102 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219102 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112942 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112942 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205716 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg
March 1, 07:59 AM • 66987 views

March 1, 07:59 AM • 66987 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 109608 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109608 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM • 49854 views

March 1, 10:44 AM • 49854 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 105329 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105329 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
12:32 PM • 47126 views

12:32 PM • 47126 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237948 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 237948 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219102 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219102 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205716 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231796 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 218997 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218997 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 4964 views

05:32 PM • 4964 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 13648 views

04:47 PM • 13648 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 105329 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105329 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 109608 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109608 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 158286 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158286 views
Formed "support groups" for breakthrough of Russian subversive reconnaissance groups to Kharkiv: FSB agent exposed

Formed "support groups" for breakthrough of Russian subversive reconnaissance groups to Kharkiv: FSB agent exposed
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 52942 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52942 views

The Security Service of Ukraine has prevented an attempt by the FSB to form an agent network in Kharkiv region to facilitate the breakthrough of Russian subversive groups and gather intelligence on Ukraine's defense.

SBU CI foiled a new attempt of the Russian Federation to form its own agent network in Kharkiv region. The attackers were supposed to facilitate the breakthrough of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to seize strategic facilities in the region. This was reported by the SBU press service, according to UNN.

To accomplish this task, the occupiers engaged their agent, a prisoner from a local penal colony who was soon to be released. On the instructions of the FSB, the defendant recruited other convicts whose sentences were also about to expire,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that after their release from prison, they were supposed to travel to Kharkiv and the border villages of the region and establish the geolocation of Ukrainian checkpoints and fortifications. The aggressor also hoped to receive from his agents the exact coordinates of key life support facilities with an up-to-date "report" on their security system.

The occupiers needed the intelligence to prepare sabotage raids in the frontline areas of the region, "bypassing" the defense lines of Ukrainian troops.

It was established that the prisoner was recruited by the FSB while serving a "term" in the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk region since 2012. Before the full-scale invasion of Russia, he was transferred to a penal colony in Kharkiv region as a resident of the government-controlled territory of Ukraine.

In Kharkiv region, the ex-mayor of Balakleya, who "handed over" the city to the invaders, will be tried: he faces life in prison5/21/24, 3:56 PM • 14511 views

Prior to his "transfer," he received instructions from the Russian secret service on how to conduct reconnaissance and subversive activities. While still in prison, he was supposed to form his own agent group, and after his release, he was to remotely contact his FSB supervisor to clarify the tasks and deadlines for their completion.

SBU investigators have now served the Russian agent-prisoner a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason).

Recall

The SBU detained a Russian game informant who collected intelligence on the location of Ukrainian artillery units near Vovchansk in Kharkiv region to help Russian troops capture the city.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
balakliiaBalakliia
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

