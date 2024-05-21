In Kharkiv region, the ex-mayor of Balakleya, who "handed over" the city to the invaders, will be tried: he faces life in prison

Law enforcement officers referred to the court the case against the 57-year-old ex-mayor Balakleya, who agreed to cooperate with the Russian Federation during the temporary occupation of the city. This is reported by the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, reports UNN.

According to the investigation, from the first days of the occupation of Balakleya, the acting mayor voluntarily agreed to cooperate with the Russian invaders and actually handed over the settlement to them.

He also added that" today Ukraine does not give anything completely "and suggested that residents take" humanitarian aid " from the Russian military.

харків the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office approved and sent to the court an indictment against a 57-year-old ex-official on the fact of high treason (part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The accused will be tried in absentia in the Balakleya District Court of Kharkiv region - stated in the Department.

It is noted that now the man is hiding from justice on the territory of the Russian Federation, so he is put on the Wanted list. for treason, the person involved faces life imprisonment.

The ministry said that in March 2022, together with representatives of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the official held a meeting of the leadership of the Balakleya City Council, during which he campaigned for a loyal attitude both to the occupation forces and to the aggressor state as a whole.

In addition, the traitor held a meeting of the community, at which he informed residents that he had decided to stay in the city, "although there was an opportunity to go to western Ukraine, somewhere else."

Two agents of the Russian FSB who were preparing targeted missile and bomb strikes on the locations of the Defense Forces, in particular the Gur, in the Kharkiv region, were sentenced to 15 years in prison by the court.