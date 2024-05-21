In Kharkiv region, the ex-mayor of Balakleya, who "handed over" the city to the invaders, will be tried: he faces life in prison

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

In Kharkiv region, the ex-mayor of Balakleya, who "handed over" the city to the invaders, will be tried: he faces life in prison

In Kharkiv region, the ex-mayor of Balakleya, who "handed over" the city to the invaders, will be tried: he faces life in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

The 57-year-old ex-mayor of Balakleya agreed to cooperate with the Russian invaders during the temporary occupation of the city and handed over the settlement to them, in connection with which he was charged with high treason.

Law enforcement officers  referred to the court the case against the 57-year-old ex-mayor Balakleya, who agreed to cooperate with the Russian Federation during the temporary occupation of the city. This is reported by the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, reports UNN.

details 

According to the investigation, from the first days of the occupation of Balakleya, the acting mayor voluntarily agreed to cooperate with the Russian invaders and actually handed over the settlement to them.    

He also added that" today Ukraine does not give anything completely "and suggested that residents take" humanitarian aid " from the Russian military. 

харків the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office approved and sent to the court an indictment against a 57-year-old ex-official on the fact of high treason (part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The accused will be tried in absentia in the Balakleya District Court of Kharkiv region

- stated in the Department. 

It is noted that now the man is hiding from justice on the territory of the Russian Federation, so he is put on the Wanted list. for treason, the person involved faces life imprisonment.

Russian missiles aimed at Kherson: ex-deputy-traitor and his accomplice detained22.04.24, 10:26 • 16820 views

Addition

The ministry said that in March 2022, together with representatives of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the official held a meeting of the leadership of the Balakleya City Council, during which he campaigned for a loyal attitude both to the occupation forces and to the aggressor state as a whole.

In addition, the traitor held a meeting of the community, at which he informed residents that he had decided to stay in the city, "although there was an opportunity to go to western Ukraine, somewhere else."   

Recall

Two agents of the Russian FSB who were preparing targeted missile and bomb strikes on the locations of the Defense Forces, in particular the Gur, in the Kharkiv region, were sentenced to 15 years in prison by the court.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
balakliiaBalakliia
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

