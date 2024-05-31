In the occupied Luhansk region, the invaders are increasing the number of roadblocks, looking for men - RMA

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 77028 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140180 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145234 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239739 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171981 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163749 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147999 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219897 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112957 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206401 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

The invaders are strengthening roadblocks in the occupied territories around Rubizhne and Severodonetsk, looking for people, while forest fires continue in these areas, and no measures are being taken to eliminate them.

The invaders are increasing the number of roadblocks in the territories captured two years ago – they are looking for men, and Forests continue to burn around Rubizhne and Severodonetsk. This was reported by the Luhansk regional military administration, writes UNN.

Details

The administration said that the occupation authorities of Rubizhne and Severodonetsk are not taking measures to eliminate the consequences of forest fires that broke out around these cities. Settlements are covered with smoke. The fire also spreads to forests near the neighboring Kudryashevka with Rubezhnoye.

According to the lrma, the invaders are strengthening the access regime in the territories captured in 2022. Additional roadblocks  have been set up in Belokurakinschina, Novopskovschina, and Starobilsk. Carefully  check the men and send them to the military enlistment offices.

Add

It is also reported that the russians again shelled the de-occupied villages of Nevsky and Novolyubovka.

Several explosions were heard as a result of multiple launch rocket attacks. The enemy also opened fire from artillery and mortars. The shells hit residential areas and logistics. Stelmakhovka, Kuzemovka, and Makeyevka were also shelled

- informed the head of Luhansk region Artem Lysogor.

Over the past day, the enemy also attacked near Myasozharovka, Andreevka, Belogorovka, in the Serebryansky forest. The aggressor launched an airstrike on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Sergeyevka using six unguided missiles.

Recall

The Russian occupiers shelled the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions 21 times , resulting in 75 explosions from various weapons.

The Russian occupiers shelled the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions 21 times , resulting in 75 explosions from various weapons.

