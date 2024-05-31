In the occupied Luhansk region, the invaders are increasing the number of roadblocks, looking for men - RMA

The invaders are increasing the number of roadblocks in the territories captured two years ago – they are looking for men, and Forests continue to burn around Rubizhne and Severodonetsk. This was reported by the Luhansk regional military administration, writes UNN.

The administration said that the occupation authorities of Rubizhne and Severodonetsk are not taking measures to eliminate the consequences of forest fires that broke out around these cities. Settlements are covered with smoke. The fire also spreads to forests near the neighboring Kudryashevka with Rubezhnoye.

According to the lrma, the invaders are strengthening the access regime in the territories captured in 2022. Additional roadblocks have been set up in Belokurakinschina, Novopskovschina, and Starobilsk. Carefully check the men and send them to the military enlistment offices.

It is also reported that the russians again shelled the de-occupied villages of Nevsky and Novolyubovka.

Several explosions were heard as a result of multiple launch rocket attacks. The enemy also opened fire from artillery and mortars. The shells hit residential areas and logistics. Stelmakhovka, Kuzemovka, and Makeyevka were also shelled - informed the head of Luhansk region Artem Lysogor.

Over the past day, the enemy also attacked near Myasozharovka, Andreevka, Belogorovka, in the Serebryansky forest. The aggressor launched an airstrike on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Sergeyevka using six unguided missiles.

The Russian occupiers shelled the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions 21 times , resulting in 75 explosions from various weapons.

