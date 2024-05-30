In the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region - an emergency situation due to the death of crops, and at the forum in Luhansk they told how to "correctly" present the story of young people, the Luhansk RMA reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"In the so-called "LPR", a state of emergency was introduced due to the death of agricultural crops, which occurred as a result of May frosts, when temperatures from minus 0.4 to minus 5.9 degrees were recorded in the air and on the soil surface. Invaders report on the loss of about 7% of the crop from adverse weather conditions. Farmers complain about significantly large losses, which is why an emergency has been declared," the RMA said.

In Luhansk, according to the RMA, the invaders held a forum "history for the future. Russian spring". "It was organized by the Russian Ministry of education and the Military Historical Society. During the event, participants were repeatedly stressed the importance of not studying history, but of correctly presenting it to the younger generation, doing it technologically. They told us about the unified logic of continuous Russian history, which should be laid down in every textbook rewritten by the invaders," the RMA noted.

As for the front, according to the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Artem Lysogor, the enemy tried to oust our units from their positions in the areas of Stelmakhovka, Novoegorovka, Andreevka and Nevsky. the invaders, according to him, once again stormed the Serebryanskaya Forestry and Belogorovka.

"We will support our citizens who have not yet decided to evacuate, despite the difficult security situation. Bread and food packages were brought to residents of Nevsky and Novolyubovka. The line of battle is very close. The same villages were shelled by Russians yesterday with barrel and rocket artillery. Makeyevka, where the local population also remains, and Stelmakhovka also came under enemy fire," Lysogor said.

