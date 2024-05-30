Russians launched 16 strikes on settlements in the Donetsk region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 41263 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100798 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144049 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148647 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244057 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172886 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164416 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148165 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222265 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

March 1, 10:44 AM • 76896 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 110338 views
March 1, 11:22 AM • 36170 views
March 1, 11:59 AM • 49615 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 85920 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244058 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222265 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 208601 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 234517 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 221497 views
06:49 PM • 41263 views
05:32 PM • 25508 views
04:47 PM • 30783 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 110338 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 112551 views
Russians launched 16 strikes on settlements in the Donetsk region

Russians launched 16 strikes on settlements in the Donetsk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20816 views

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 16 times, causing destruction in three districts, dozens of houses and structures were destroyed and damaged.

Russian troops over the past day 16 times shelled settlements in the Donetsk region, in particular, causing destruction in three areas, said on Thursday the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, writes UNN.

In just one day, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk Region 16 times. 199 people, including 21 children, were evacuated from the front line

Filashkin wrote in the Telegram channel.

Details

According to him, the situation in the region in the morning is as follows::

  • In the Maryinsky community, Praskoveyevka, Maksimilianovka and Konstantinovka were shelled with artillery. The kurakhovskaya community came under fire 9 times: 3 high-rise buildings in Gornyak and 1 in Kurakhovka were damaged. 
  • Kramatorsk district. in the estuary, 8 people were injured, 3 high-rise buildings and 3 administrative buildings were damaged. Also in Torskoye, 3 houses were completely destroyed. 
  • 13 houses were damaged in the Turkish community: 6 in Toretsk, 6 in Nelipovka and 1 in Druzhba. In the Chasoyarsk community, 3 houses and 12 outbuildings were damaged. In Seversk, 3 houses were destroyed, the administrative building was damaged.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
sievierodonetskSievierodonetsk
toretskToretsk
kurakhoveKurakhovo

Contact us about advertising