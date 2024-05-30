Russians launched 16 strikes on settlements in the Donetsk region

Russian troops over the past day 16 times shelled settlements in the Donetsk region, in particular, causing destruction in three areas, said on Thursday the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, writes UNN.

In just one day, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk Region 16 times. 199 people, including 21 children, were evacuated from the front line Filashkin wrote in the Telegram channel.

Details

According to him, the situation in the region in the morning is as follows::

In the Maryinsky community, Praskoveyevka, Maksimilianovka and Konstantinovka were shelled with artillery. The kurakhovskaya community came under fire 9 times: 3 high-rise buildings in Gornyak and 1 in Kurakhovka were damaged.

Kramatorsk district. in the estuary, 8 people were injured, 3 high-rise buildings and 3 administrative buildings were damaged. Also in Torskoye, 3 houses were completely destroyed.

13 houses were damaged in the Turkish community: 6 in Toretsk, 6 in Nelipovka and 1 in Druzhba. In the Chasoyarsk community, 3 houses and 12 outbuildings were damaged. In Seversk, 3 houses were destroyed, the administrative building was damaged.

