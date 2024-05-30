Russians wounded eight more residents of Donetsk region

On May 29, Russian troops wounded eight more residents of the Donetsk region - in the estuary. This was announced on Thursday by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, writes UNN.

Details

Since February 24, 2022, according to his data, the Russians have killed 1,982 civilians in the Donetsk region, wounded another 4,950. the number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha is still unknown.

Addition

On May 29, RMA chairman Vadim Filashkin said that due to the intensification of Russian shelling, additional settlements have been identified in the Donetsk region that require forced evacuation.