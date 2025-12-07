Photo: Center for National Resistance

In Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk, and Rubizhne, in the Luhansk region, residents have been living in complete isolation from the outside world for two years – without mobile communication and the internet. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

In Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk, and Rubizhne, residents have been living in complete isolation from the outside world for two years – without mobile communication and the internet. This is not just a domestic inconvenience, but a critical problem that threatens people's lives every day: it is impossible to call an ambulance, police, or emergency services, and deaths due to untimely assistance have become commonplace. On the eve of the Russian president's "direct line," residents of Lysychansk published a collective appeal demanding the restoration of communication, but their voices were ignored. - the report states.

Sources from the CNS report that the local occupation "administration" received unofficial instructions from Russian security forces back in 2023–2024 to keep the area without communication. According to internal explanations, this is necessary for "controlling information flows" and preventing data leaks about the movement of military units. At the same time, no technical or real threats were indicated in the documents.

Instead, the occupation leader of the so-called "LPR," Leonid Pasechnik, stated that only the option of creating a closed local network that would allow calls exclusively to emergency services within the city is being considered. Full communication, according to him, is impossible due to the "proximity of the front line." However, the distance to the nearest combat positions exceeds 30 km, and in Luhansk, where drones regularly reach, there are no such restrictions. This indicates that the explanations are formal in nature. - add the CNS.

CNS analysts note that the long-term lack of communication is not a consequence of hostilities, but an element of systemic information isolation.

Control over communications allows occupation structures to completely monopolize the information space, prevent access to independent news sources, and reduce the risk of spreading data about the real situation in the region. The actual absence of mobile communication and the internet also exacerbates the humanitarian crisis: people remain without emergency assistance, without access to medical services, and without the ability to even report threats.

Thus, Lysychansk and neighboring cities have been turned into a completely isolated territory with a blocked information space. The refusal to restore communication and the formal explanations of the occupation structures indicate the deliberate creation of a controlled zone in which the population is deprived of basic communication mechanisms and the ability to receive assistance. - summarized the CNS.

Recall

